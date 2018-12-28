6 Out-of-the-Box Watch Experiences Unveiled in 2018 to See Right Now

Watchmakers are competing to find ways to push their centuries-old craftsmanship into the future, and the pressure to perform has resulted in the birth of a slew of new watchmaking experiences that bring clients closer to the brands than ever before. What’s on tap? The concepts tick of all the boxes from a hip experiential retail boutique complete with a bar, an art gallery, and a library from Watches of Switzerland to a digital tailored retail platform from Hublot and up-close manufacture tours from WatchBox, IWC, and Zenith. Buying a watch has never been so fun. But some brands like Audemars Piguet—who has been rolling out apartment-style lounges around the globe—say it’s more about connecting directly with their core consumers than it is about sales…although those are nice too.

Here are the top watch experiences, debuted in 2018, to check out asap:

Watches of Switzerland’s Soho Concept Boutique

Watches of Switzerland, the largest watch retailer in the U.K., has hopped the pond to dial in on the U.S. market. With a store inside the Wynn in Las Vegas already in operation as of last year, it’s second boutique opened today on 60 Greene Street in Soho, meaning watch enthusiasts no longer have to trek up to Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue in search for the latest timepieces. In keeping with the Downtown New York vibe, the 8,000-square-foot boutique is not only home to the world’s top timepieces from brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Cartier (all three of which operate shop-in-shops in the boutique), but also a lounge space that will include a specialized bar, an art gallery, and a special section devoted to vintage timepieces.

The creators of New York City’s artisanal cocktail bar Death & Co. were tapped to create a specialized cocktail menu for the bar located on the lower street level, that is said to draw inspiration from the world of horology. The company also consulted on everything from the glassware to the lighting and seating. A Death & Co. bartender will be on-hand every week, Thursday through Saturday, serving up spirits to clients and walk-ins alike.

While sipping on cocktails from the bar, guests can also kick back in the lounge space and peruse the library of horology-dedicated books or take in the gallery of limited-edition prints curated by the New York-based art foundation Aperture. The art selection will change every four months and Aperture will bring select artists in-store for special talks in support of the exhibitions. Watches of Switzerland has also partnered with Analog/Shift to offer a curated selection of vintage timepieces and is planning to partner with watch collecting communities like Red Bar and Watchionista on special in-store events.

Stay tuned for next year when Watches of Switzerland opens a 6,000-square-foot boutique in Hudson Yards, currently slated to open in March.

Hublot’s Digital Boutique

In an innovative twist on retail trends, Hublot is blending its brick-and-mortar retail experience and turning it digital. Developed in partnership with independent strategy, creative, and technology agency B-Reel, the watchmaker has developed a new platform that allows customers to communicate in real time with Hublot sales managers, effectively bringing them virtually into your home or office, for a full 360-degree experience without ever having to physically step foot into the boutique. It’s like a FaceTime or Skype call with enhanced imagery, video, content, and one-on-one customer service with a sales manager.

“What we have is the possibility to demonstrate the products physically in detail live, combined with 3D assets and film and other media and share it directly,” Jesper Kling, managing director of B-Reel told Robb Report earlier this year. “We can create an experience around the watches that you are looking for in a very tailored consultation.”

Client can simply schedule an appointment with the Fifth Avenue boutique via Skype or FaceTime, and a sales person will prepare all of the material in advance. That includes videos that break down the movement piece by piece, technical specs, and more. Clients end up getting a fully immersive overview, and they don’t have to spend any extra time researching the product themselves. The high-resolution camera allows the sales person to show the client all angles of the watch in real time.

Hublot CEO Riccardo Guadalupe says they have plans to take the technology to their Swiss manufacture, for an even more in-depth experience, and the same digital boutique technology is currently being planned for Asia.