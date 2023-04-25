A. Lange & Söhne Is Sponsoring the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance

This fall, the prestige German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne will showcase its love of classic cars in the United States for the first time.

On October 1, the brand will sponsor the Audrain Concours d’Elegance at The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island. The contest for classic and rare cars marks the finale of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, a four-day celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport kicking off on September 28.

Much like the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy and the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in the U.K., which Lange has sponsored since 2012 and 2018, respectively, the Audrain event celebrates the elegance of mechanical engineering.

A scenic shot from the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court A. Lange & Söhne

“Classic cars and mechanical watches represent values that are important to us,” Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid said in a statement. “Cars represent freedom and independence. Watches symbolize the preciousness of time. We move and identify with them. This forms the basis of our partnerships in the classic car segment. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership within the U.S. for the first time and to include the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance.”

Thanks to their shared passion for mechanical excellence and classic sophistication, Lange and the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance are natural allies, Audrain CEO Donald Osborne said in a statement.

A Man Wearing A. Lange & Söhne Tunes an Engine at the Concorzo d’Eleganza Villa d’Este A. Lange & Sohne

“We are so pleased to partner with A. Lange & Söhne here at the Audrain as we share a respect and passion for history and craftsmanship which we believe is essential to be kept alive for future generations,” Osborne said. “As Wilhelm Schmid and I both connect very personally with the energy of historic vehicles and special watches, it will be particularly rewarding to build this relationship in the unique atmosphere of the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.”

The classes that make up the Concours span the decades, from the 1900s to 1970. Cars that display an affinity with the theme of the event (“History, Luxury, and Sport”) are of particular emphasis.

First, second, and third-class trophies and ribbons will be awarded, while first-in-class winners will compete for the Willie K. Vanderbilt Trophy. Announcers at the awards presentation include Osborne, English automotive expert Nic Waller and event chairman Jay Leno.