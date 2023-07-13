A. Lange & Söhne Refreshes Two of Its Most Complicated Watches

A. Lange & Söhne is introducing two of its most coveted complications in new materials, a pair of modern masterpieces that only the lucky few will be able to see in the metal, let alone buy. The 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar is now in 18-karat white gold, and the Lange 1 Time Zone is now in platinum with a rhodium-colored dial. The 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar is limited to 100 pieces, and although the platinum Time Zone is not limited per se, it will obviously be a rare piece, given that it’s platinum, and that Lange only produces about 5,000 watches a year, in total.

The Lange 1 Time Zone is not new to the catalog. It was launched in 2005 as a dressy dual timer with a simultaneous display of two time zones, with the second time zone corresponding to one of the cities in a 24-hour ring. The second generation of the model, released in 2020, housed a new caliber, the L141.1, with a daylight savings time function and a 72-hour power reserve. The new edition has a larger time circle on the periphery of the dial for greater visibility. There is also a daylight savings time indicator, which turns red to correspond with the relevant city. The dial bears Lange 1’s distinctive layout, with an off-center dial, a large date window, and a subtle yet can’t-miss power reserve indicator.

The 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar is in a league of its own in terms of complication combinations, with only Patek Philippe in its league. The watch marked a milestone for Lange when it was introduced it in 2013. At the time, it was released in both platinum and 18-karat rose gold versions, and if you didn’t get one of those, the new one is worth the wait if you can get one. The case is 18-karat white gold and it has a glorious salmon dial, which is actually pink gold—it is in fact only the third A. Lange & Söhne watch to adopt this warm, golden color. The other two are the Datograph Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon and the other is the Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar.

The classic dial arrangement is reminiscent of classic vintage complications (which is why it is named the 1815, the birth year of founder Ferdinand Adolph Lange), but it’s equipped with a modern movement that represents the culmination of Lange’s expertise in these two complications. The caliber L101.1 has a split-seconds mechanism with two individual column wheels—one for the chronograph and one for the rattrapante, and stopped times can be recorded with an accuracy of 1/6th of a second. The perpetual calendar function, which won’t need adjustment until 2100, has 211 components, and a further 206 accounts for the rattrapante chronograph mechanism—total movement components are 631. As usual with Lange, it is impeccably finished. The upper surfaces of all moving parts are decorated with straight graining. The peripheral chamfers are polished. There are also typical Lange hallmarks: screwed gold chatons, blued screws, and hand-engraved balance cock. The watch measures only 41.9 mm wide x 14.7 mm thick—a small but mighty package. It is limited to 100 pieces. Price on request for both these new models, which are worth getting in line for.