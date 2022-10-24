A. Lange & Söhne Just Dropped a Second Generation of Its Most Exciting Watch, the Zeitwerk

In 2009, A. Lange & Söhne introduced one of its most avant-garde models: the Zeitwerk. This mechanical watch was revolutionary for its digital display featuring large jumping numerals for the hours and minutes as well as a patented constant-force escapement as a beat controller. The concept was totally new for the brand and the industry.

Since its debut, we’ve seen several iterations, including the “Luminous,” Striking Time, Handwerkskunst, Minute Repeater, Decimal Strike, Date and most recently, the Honeygold “Lumen.” However, each of these versions is simply built on the design of the original. Today, we finally get the second generation of the Zeitwerk with an all-new movement offering double the power reserve of the original and an updated design with the addition of a pusher at four o’clock for adjustment of the jumping-hour display.

Zeitwerk Ref. 142.031 in 18-Karat Rose Gold A. Lange & Söhne

The showpiece of the newly revamped Zeitwerk is the caliber L043.6 movement, which showcases seven patents. Thanks to the patented barrel design with two mainsprings, the model now offers an impressive 72-hour power reserve. In addition, the new design provides improved operation of the jumping-hour mechanism. Now, by simply engaging the pusher at four o’clock, you can separately advance the display, which makes changing the time while traveling through different time zones a breeze.

A. Lange & Söhne watchmaker Sindy inserts the patented mainspring barrel A. Lange & Söhne

While A. Lange & Söhne makes these technical achievements appear effortless, these upgrades are no small feat. In developing the next evolution of the Zeitwerk, the brand enlisted a small team of predominantly younger and particularly talented watchmakers. The result of their efforts yields one of the brand’s most exciting models to date, showcasing a movement with a whopping 451 parts, up from 388 in the original caliber L043.1, all while maintaining a slimmer profile at 12.2mm compared to the original 12.6mm.

Zeitwerk Ref. 142.025 in 950 Platinum A. Lange & Söhne

The second generation Zeitwerk is offered in two colorways, one in 18-karat rose gold with a black dial and a time bridge made of untreated German silver and one in 950 platinum with a rhodié dial made of solid silver. Each variation maintains the original 41.9mm diameter and comes with an alligator leather strap in either black for the rose gold iteration or dark brown for the platinum. Both versions of the brand-new, second-generation Zeitwerk are available today. Please visit the A. Lange & Söhne website for more details. Pricing is available upon request.