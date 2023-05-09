Adele Rocked a Diamond-Set Bulgari Serpenti Watch Courtside at the Lakers Playoff Game

Hello, it’s Bulgari. Adele wore one of the Italian house’s most seductive women’s watches to the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The timepiece in question is a contemporary twist on Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti model. First released in 1948, the sinuous bracelet watch has been consistently reimagined over the past 75 years but remains a favorite among collectors. Evidently, the snake-inspired wrist candy has also charmed a certain 16-time Grammy winner.

The “Hello” singer’s model is from the Serpenti Tubogas line. These specific Serpentis are characterized by intricately engineered coiled Tubogas bracelets that snake around the wrist with a flexible litheness. Adele’s piece (reference 101923) features a double-curved 18-karat yellow-gold bracelet and a matching gold case that is incredibly in vogue.

Adele at the match between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 6. Ronald Martinez/Getty

“Today, the yellow-gold trend is very, very strong,” Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s creative director and head of watch design, told Robb Report in early 2022. “It’s massive. A few years ago it was just in some regions, but today we receive requests for yellow-gold from many countries.”

The trendy yellow metal isn’t the watch’s only draw, of course. The 35 mm case is set with dazzling brilliant-cut diamonds, and the crown is topped with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite. The silver opaline dial, meanwhile, showcases a striking guilloché pattern and hand-applied indexes. A true testament to Bulgari’s craftsmanship, the elegant Serpenti Tubogas Lady watch will set you back $45,500.

Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Lady Watch. Bulgari

Adele flexed a few other notable designer pieces at Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals series, too, pairing a sophisticated linen AEXAE set with some additional bling by Cartier and a classic black Hermès Birkin.

The Brit wasn’t the only celeb scoring style points at the match, of course. Michael B. Jordan was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Denim” sneakers, which can be found online for a comparatively modest $279.