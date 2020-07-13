From Sidecars to Manhattans, Angelus’s New Watches Take Their Color Palette From Classic Cocktails

There are few better ways to show off a timepiece than allowing it to casually flash from your wrist, chilled cocktail in-hand. Taking chic mixed drinks as its point of inspiration, Angelus is launching a new line of watches that incorporate the rich palette of everyone’s favorite tipples.

Following on the heels of its successful U21 and U22, the Swiss firm’s new U23 lineup consists of eight skeletonized, flying tourbillon timepieces. Measuring 42mm in diameter and 10.3mm thick, each case is made from an ultra-light, ultra-strong composite of titanium and carbon thin ply (CTP) which surrounds an Angelus A-250 caliber movement. Its vertical structure creates an axis that doubles as a visual backbone for the piece’s intricate face.

Each entry in the series has a name and, in line with its inspiration, each name corresponds to a popular drink with the hue to match. The Negroni has hands rendered in the same burnt orange color as the summery refreshment. Tequila Sunrise recreates the orange, pink and blue layers formed by citrus fruit juice and grenadine with the sea in the background, and so on.

These graphically designed segments give these works a potent aesthetic boost, but also draw the eye deeper into the multi-hatched network beneath. This complex structure is crafted from hundreds of successive layers of carbon sheeting combined with a technical resin and fired at a high temperature and pressure. The process enhances the material’s inherent strength and hardness to create a watch that’s all the heartier for it. Plus, its extremely light weight helps make the timepiece comfortable to wear.

The open barrel positioned at 12 o’clock (which houses the 90-hour power reserve) and the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock are connected by a gear train and anchored by the three titanium bridges, which help achieve this piece’s unique character. Those same bridges also allow the movement to float above the difficult-to-pierce carbon base plate with solid-gold chatons holding the jewels.

Pick up your own version of the sporty watch (secured with an alligator strap) from $45,744. Visit the brand’s website to learn more.