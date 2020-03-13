Quantcast
// RR One

Arnold & Son’s Latest Limited-Edition Watch Is a Smaller Version of its Stunning Nebula Concept

The iconic model is named for an exploding star—a nod to the balanced architecture of its A&S5101 movement.

Arnold & Son Nebula in Steel Courtesy of Arnold & Son

With a sophisticated openworked dial revealing a Swiss-made movement that has its roots in the grand tradition of British watchmaking, the new Nebula 38 Steel from Arnold & Son packs a pretty punch.

The original Nebula was introduced in 2016 in a 41.5 mm case made of gold or steel. At last year’s Baselworld, Arnold & Son rolled out the 38 mm version in red gold. Now comes the 38 mm in steel.

“The Nebula is one of the most iconic pieces in the Arnold & Son collection, expressing the essence of our brand: ‘Swiss watchmaking with English roots,’” says president Bertrand Savary. “Its openworked movement ties it to the great tradition of British watchmaking, while its design methods and finishes reflect the very best of Swiss quality. Last year, the limited-edition Nebula 38 in red gold was extremely well received by our clientele who were looking for ultra-technical timepieces in a smaller size.

“In fact, the Nebula 38 is a diameter rarely seen in this category of ‘skeletonized’ timepieces,” Savary adds. “It is also interesting to note that its exemplary slimness is part of its success, attracting a new feminine clientele to Arnold & Son.”

Arnold & Son Nebula Movement

Arnold & Son Nebula Movement  Courtesy of Arnold & Son

The model—which displays hours, minutes and off-centered small seconds—is named for the cosmic debris resulting from an exploding star. It’s a nod to the movement, whose architecture is designed to evoke an exploding inverted star with impressively symmetrical rays (i.e., seven bridges that extend inward from the periphery of the black lacquered flange dial).

Looking at the piece, it’s easy to understand why Arnold & Son’s timepieces have a reputation for balance and visual harmony—the Nebula 38 is replete with contrasting surfaces and finishes, crisscrossing arcs, intersecting circles and ellipses, not unlike the soaring vault of a Gothic cathedral.

The piece retails for $14,500 and is available in a limited edition of 50 pieces.

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad