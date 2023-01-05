Audemars Piguet Freshens Up the Royal Oak With a Dimpled Dial

Ask any watch collector and they’ll tell you: The smallest dial detail can mean the difference between a true collectible and just another beautiful luxury watch.

Audemars Piguet knows this, of course. And while the Swiss watchmaker may not cater to the desires of the collector class, it has added a new wrinkle—or dimple—to its most celebrated timepiece, the Royal Oak: Meet the new Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Royal Oak with dimpled dial.

A steel case, octagonal bezel, integrated bracelet and “Tapisserie” dial helped the Royal Oak redefine what a sports watch could be when it arrived on the scene in 1972. The Swiss watchmaker hasn’t been afraid to experiment with those elements over the decades, which is one reason the timepiece is as popular as it’s ever been.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Ref. 26730BC.GG.1320BC.01 Audemars Piguet

Take some time to study the blue dial on the Ref. 26730BC.GG.1320BC.01, and it quickly becomes clear that the pattern and texture are just as important as color. The switch from the signature grid motif to a more organic dimpled design results in a watch that feels less refined—in a good way. There’s still an elegance to it, of course, thanks to its white gold applied hour markers. These days, the Royal Oak isn’t exactly a watch you just casually wear, but the dimpled dial makes it feel a little less precious, giving it a versatility you might not normally expect from the model.

Of course, this is an Audemars Piguet timepiece, so its dial is far from its only noteworthy feature. Its 41mm case is made from 18-carat white gold, as is the bezel over its glare-proof sapphire crystal. The integrated bracelet and AP folding clasp are made from the same material. Powering the timepiece is the watchmaker’s Calibre 2950 automatic movement, which is made up of 270 parts, including 27 gems. And, given that the Royal Oak is still a sports watch, it comes with 65-hour power reserve and 50-meter (about 164-feet) water resistance.

Interested in adding this Royal Oak to your collection? You’ll want to reach out to Audemars Piguet soon because only a limited production run is expected. They’ll also be able to tell you how much the watch will cost, as pricing isn’t publicly available. And if muted blue isn’t for you, a pink-gold version with a brown dimpled dial will give you a look that’s even bolder.