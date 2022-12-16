AP’s Newest Royal Oak Is a Regal Purple Perpetual Calendar With a Diamond-Set Bezel

Audemars Piguet is rounding out its 50th-anniversary celebration of the Royal Oak with a stunner.

This year, the Swiss watch brand has pushed the limits of technical complexity and bold aesthetics with its releases commemorating the monumental 50th birthday of its most iconic model: the Royal Oak. For a slew of models, the brand has doubled down on its use of color, from more subtle approaches like an iridescent rainbow dial to more audacious styles like a fully gem-set dial, bezel, case and bracelet. For those with more modest taste in design, AP has also released more complicated iterations of the Royal Oak, like the RD#3 Extra-Thin Flying Tourbillon.

The new reference offers the best of both worlds, combining the brand’s technical prowess and daring design approach in a way that fully embodies the spirit of the beloved model. It features a perpetual calendar, powered by AP’s in-house caliber 5134, which beats at an unusual frequency of 2.75Hz, resulting in a shorter power reserve of just 40 hours. Based on the extra-thin caliber 2121, its height is just 4.3mm, allowing the watch to maintain a slim profile.

Diode SA – Denis Hayoun

The caliber 5134 is housed within a 41mm 18-karat white gold case, measuring just 9.5mm. It showcases an eye-catching Grande Tapisserie dial in a rich, warm shade of purple. Here, the perpetual calendar complication is on display in four complementary purple subdials with the months and leap year at 12 o’clock, date at three o’clock, moonphase indicator at six o’clock and day of the week at nine o’clock. Framing the dial is a gem set bezel showcasing 32 baguette cut diamonds.

This special edition of the Royal Oak is offered exclusively at Audemars Piguet boutiques. The price is available upon request. For more information, you can visit the Audemars Piguet website.