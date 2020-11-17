Quantcast
Flying Tourbillons and Precious Metals Define Audemar Piguet’s Latest Royal Oak and Code 11.59 Watches

These models are fresh takes on house classics.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Code 11.59 Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet has stayed at the top of the haute horology game by honoring its heritage while keeping one eye on future innovation. Its two latest launches are updates on a pair of its most celebrated styles advanced through the brand’s newest technological developments.

First up is a twist on what is easily the Swiss watchmaker’s most famous model, the Royal Oak. This marks the first time it has ever been produced as a self-winding flying tourbillon, an achievement the brand has rendered in three case materials: stainless steel, titanium and 18-carat pink gold. The stainless steel and pink gold version share sunburst dial motifs evolved from the flying tourbillon cage at 6 o’clock, while the titanium model has a sandblasted gray face.

Powered by a Calibre 2950 movement, the trio represents the manufacturer’s latest generation of self-winding movement combining a flying tourbillon with a central rotor. The hand-finished flying tourbillon cage provides a view of some of the watch’s regulating components and the sheer case back offers an alternative glimpse of its refined inner workings.

The 41mm style is water-resistant to 50 meters. The Royal Oak is noted for its integrated bracelet which closes with a triple-blade folding clasp.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Code 11.59

The clear case back of the new Royal Oak, left, and the latest Code 11.59.  Audemars Piguet

Next is a fresh take on the Code 11.59 Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon. Available in two variants, its gold dial in covered in a fine blend of crushed aventurine glass and “Grand Feu” enamel that combine to evoke a star-lit sky. A very thin layer of glass sand mixed with water is applied by hand on the crushed aventurine glass before being heated at more than 800°C in a special oven. That process is repeated multiple times to achieve maximum transparency, depth and light reflection.

One iteration of the new Code 11.59 has a black dial with hand-finished 18-carat pink gold hour-markers, Arabic numerals and hands which are illuminated by a 41mm 18-carat pink gold case. Its twin has a blue aventurine enamel dial with a case, hour markers, Arabic numerals and hands in 18-carat white gold, entirely hand-finished throughout. Both share a bold flying tourbillon cage at 6 o’clock and a clear case back which reveals an oscillating weight in 22-carat pink gold.

Each of them operates on a Selfwinding Manufacture caliber 2950 movement with 27 jewels and a minimum of 65 hours of power reserve. Water-resistant to 30 meters, both secure around the wrist via a hand-stitched black alligator strap that closes using a solid gold folding clasp.

The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon and Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon are available now. Price upon request.

