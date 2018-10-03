Reflecting on Audemars Piguet’s Latest Carolina Bucci Watch

When Audemars Piguet first released its Royal Oak timepiece with a frosted case and bracelet made in partnership with Florentine jeweler Carolina Bucci in 2016, it was like nothing else on the market. A 37 mm automatic caliber 3210 and a 33 mm quartz version were released in white gold and rose gold for women. In 2017, the brand followed up with a limited-edition 41 mm men’s version with grid-like “tapisserie” dial in white gold limited to 200 pieces at $55,000 a piece.

The latest version is for women and for the first time the “diamond dust” frosting effect comes on a 37 mm Royal Oak in frosted yellow gold ($53,600) limited to 300 pieces. The crowning touch is the shiny, silver-toned mirror that serves as the face. You know . . . in case taking selfies on your phone isn’t enough. Now you have two good reasons to check yourself out—and honestly, peering at your reflection in your timepiece is far more discreet than flipping your phone around and holding it high above your head for the best shot.

Another key feature of the mirror is that it reflects the environment in which it’s worn, which means it picks up different colors and light throughout the day. The “diamond dust” or frosting effect is created using technique that strikes the surface of the watch repeatedly with a diamond-tipped tool, so that tiny facets leave a sparkling effect. The frosted aesthetic offers a cooler alternative to the diamond-averse, who still want to make a statement. The technique is the same as Bucci’s “Florentine Finish”—a signature style she found in her family’s jewelry workshop in Florence—which she uses in her own jewelry creations.

Carolina Bucci also happens to be her own best marketing tool. The designer has made her frosted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak a part of her daily wardrobe, stacking it with bracelets from her own collection. Bucci makes wearing a watch over $50,000 look effortlessly and casually stylish. And what could be more modern than that?