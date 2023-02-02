Audemars Piguet Just Dropped 7 Stylish New Royal Oak Watches

Getting ahead of the onslaught of watch releases slated to hit at the end of next month with the annual Watches & Wonders show in Geneva, Switzerland, Audemars Piguet just announced a slew of new Royal Oak models to whet collectors appetites. And there are some serious heavy hitters.

The highlights? An 18-karat gold model with a turquoise dial (to join its top competitors in the lucrative trend), an 18-karat white gold “Jumbo” Extra-Thin sporting a handsome new blue-grained dial and a Selfwinding Chronograph in black ceramic (the brand’s other iterations of Royal Oak’s in the material have famously done well in the secondary market).

But how will you get your hands on one? Unless you are already at the top of AP’s VIP list, it can only be done with deep pockets and plenty of finagling and campaigning, no doubt. For those that cannot get the blessing of buying these five-figure timepieces at retail, the good news is the company just announced that it will be launching its own certified pre-owned company by the end of the year. Happy hunting.

Royal Oak Selfwinding with Turquoise Dial

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding with Turquoise Dial

How do you keep pace with your competitors (Patek Philippe and Rolex) when they are making headlines with turquoise dial steel sports watch models that are commanding a markup of 6 times the original retail price (Rolex) to a whopping 57 times original retail (Patek Philippe) in the secondary market? You drop a solid 18-karat yellow-gold sports watch with a dial made of literal turquoise (the stone, not just the color). It is equipped with the latest selfwinding hour, minute, seconds and date caliber, the 5900, introduced just last year. In addition, this marks the first time a 37 mm Royal Oak has been in yellow gold since 2018 and each dial is unique due to the different machining and finishing techniques required to accommodate the natural composition of each stone. And speaking of the size, it makes for a rather attractive proposition as it can be worn by all genders, and for slimmer wrists, it’s just large enough to compliment an aesthetic that is already meant to garner a room full of looks. It’s a vibe.

Price: $61,500

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in Black Ceramic

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in Black Ceramic Audemars Piguet

This is the first Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in 42 mm to be housed in an all-black ceramic case. The case and bracelet material has been massively popular in other models, most recently the Audemars Piguet Black Ceramic Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph and the Royal Oak Selfwinding Carolina Bucci Limited Edition. The black ceramic case and bracelet along with the black Petite Tapisserie dial, previously exclusive to 26238 references in gold or titanium, offers a striking monochrome look while the white markers and 18-karat white-gold bezel screws offer a sharp contrast that is both aesthetically appealing and functional for legibility. The hour and minute hands, small seconds at 6 o’clock, chronograph minutes at 9 o’clock and chronograph hours at 12 o’clock are outfitted with lume for an extra layer of visibility by night. The piece is powered by the 4404 caliber, an in-house integrated chronograph movement featuring a column wheel construction with a flyback function. Unlike its traditional counterparts, this chronograph can be restarted without having to first stop and reset it. For a discreet pop of color, a 22-carat pink-gold oscillating weight engraved with the AP initials can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback. If you are looking to exude stealth baller status, this piece may be for you.

Price: $84,800

Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin with Blue-Grained Dial

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Ref. 16202 in 18-Karat Gold with Grained Dial Audemars Piguet

As seen above, a simple dial change can make a big difference. Here, the coveted “Jumbo” Extra-Thin model received a boost with a handsome blue-grained dial. The decor is inspired by a 1992 model created for the 20th anniversary of the Royal Oak collection. The dial texture was achieved by using a blue-tone PVD with a translucent coating using a finer and brighter grain that pops more significantly in the light. Not surprisingly, this 39 mm by 8.1 mm 18-karat white gold update is a limited edition, which means it will be even harder to get retail than other Royal Oaks. Housing the latest ultra-thin 7121 movement introduced last January with an 18-carat pink-gold rotor visible through the caseback, we think it’s worth the fight.

Price: $78,300

Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in Black Ceramic and Yellow Gold

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in Black Ceramic and Yellow Gold Audemars Piguet

Another Royal Oak Offshore to receive the black ceramic treatment was elevated a touch further by adding 18-karat yellow gold for a striking two-tone combo. The Offshore line is celebrating its 30th anniversary, so you can expect more hits from this particular collection throughout the year. At 43 mm, this is a heftier timepiece and to match its more sizeable presence, this iteration comes with a Méga Tapisserie decorated dial (larger squares in the waffle pattern).

The yellow gold flourishes extend to the caseback where it frames the sapphire crystal revealing the 4401 flyback chronograph movement in a column wheel with a vertical clutch construction. As with the black ceramic offshore above, it also offers the wearer the ability to start, stop and restart the chronograph in one action. The hands start and stop without the sense that the hands are jumping forward making for a smoother transition. The patented zero resetting mechanism allows the counter hands to instantly reset to zero.

Whether you will be timing anything other than how fast it takes someone to notice your wrist candy, however, remains to be seen.

Price: $60,300

Selfwinding 34 mm and 37 mm and Selfwinding Chronograph in Blue Smoked Dials

Royal Oak Selfwinding and Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph in 18-Karat White Gold and Diamonds Audemars Piguet

There is nothing wildly different in the trio of 18-karat white gold Selfwinding models released save for small nuances that may sway a customer between the brand’s various offerings. Without having seen these pieces IRL just yet, the smoked blue dial is a deeper, moodier hue than previous iterations in steel featuring a Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 dial. Those models also came with diamonds on the bezel, but the distinction in dial color here is likely to accentuate the fact that these are the more elevated purchase due to the white gold casing. The midnight-looking hue is achieved through PVD, while the smokey effect is executed by spraying colored varnish onto the dial’s periphery while the dial is rotating. It has a nice effect on the Tapisserie dial that is surely more striking in person.

Savvy insiders will be able to distinguish that your Royal Oak is a cut above the rest thanks to this regal new hue distinction.

Price: Price Upon Request