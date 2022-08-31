Audemars Piguet’s New Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Is a Bonkers Smurf Blue

The world’s most famous sports watch is ready for its blue period.

Since its debut way back in 1972, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch has been released in a dizzying array of ceramic cases. The Swiss watchmaker has now unveiled the first Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar to be crafted entirely in vibrant blue ceramic.

The new model—Ref. 26579CS—dons the Smurf-like hue across its 41 mm case and matching bracelet. The color also saturates the signature Royal Oak grande tapisserie dial, with day, date, month, moon phase and leap-year indicators. Even the inner bezel is highlighted with the shade. For a touch of contrast, 18-carat white gold applied hour-markers and hands accent the piece with luminescent coating for visibility.

To achieve the electric-blue hue, Zirconium Oxide powder—modified to obtain a blue pigmentation once baked—is mixed with “binder content” before being transformed into ceramic via a machining process, according to the watchmaker. The components achieve their final color once they have been sintered at more than 1,400 degrees Celsius.

The Le Brassus-based artisans also hand-finished each ceramic component the same way they would precious metals. That means AP’s trademark satin-brushing and polished chamfers have been applied, painstakingly by hand, for a “play of light” that is intended to enhance both the ceramic and overall design of the blue Royal Oak timepiece.

Inside, the new piece houses the extra-thin, self-winding Calibre 5134 shared by all current Royal Oak Perpetual Calendars. The movement automatically considers the number of days in the month while correctly displaying the current date, even in leap years. As long as the piece is regularly wound, it won’t need manual adjusting until the bonkers year of 2100, to stay in line with the Gregorian calendar. The movement was launched in 2015 and includes a 22-carat gold openworked oscillating weight. Decorations adorning the Calibre, like circular graining and sunray brushing, can be seen from the caseback.

To get your hands on striking new monochromatic piece, visit the Audemars Piguet website. Pricing is available upon request.