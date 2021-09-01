Audemars Piguet Just Gave the Royal Oak Offshore Watch Its First Big Update in a Decade

Audemars Piguet is rolling out the red carpet for the arrival of horological nobility.

On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker debuted five new 42 mm Royal Oak Offshore models (three in the Petite Tapisserie small waffle dial design and two in the Méga Tapisserie large design) and five new 43 mm references (pictured above and below).

First up, is the 43 mm version which is the first update since 2010, when the hefty 44 mm version was introduced. Updates to the body include more pronounced polished chamfers on the case edge, as well as added curves on the screw-locked crown, chronograph pushers and glare-proof sapphire crystal. There’s also a quick-release system to easily swap out the watch’s “legs,” with rubber straps available in shades of black, blue, gray and brown. AP aficionados will also notice a minor facelift on the dial, with the chronograph counters rearranged for better legibility and a change to the logo, with the brand’s initials applied at 12 o’clock, replacing the longform name.

Set with titanium, stainless steel or 18-karat pink gold—for $36,200, $37,500 and $56,000, respectively—five color variations of the 43 mm come with waffle-patterned Méga Tapisserie dials, offering a large-format (or zoomed-in) take on AP’s beloved design, in black, gray, blue and a smoked light brown that, in some lights, appears a sort of olive hue. Beneath that dynamic exterior is AP’s latest integrated flyback chronograph, the self-winding caliber 4401, made in-house and equipped with a vertical clutch system, 70 hours of power reserve and a patented resetting mechanism that ensures each counter seamlessly tracks back to zero.

The 42 mm models offer both sporty and refined takes on the Offshore’s design. Two of the watches also feature Méga Tapisserie dials. You can choose between a titanium model that features a green dial with a matching textured rubber strap or a light blue version with black and orange accents. Both retail for $33,400.

The three remaining 42 mm watches—in stainless steel, titanium and 18-karat pink gold—are each mounted on bracelets. These models, which are faithful to the look of the original Offshore from 1993, feature a smaller Petite Tapisserie pattern on the dial as well as gold applied hour markers. The stainless steel and titanium models will set you back $37,500, while the pink gold version costs $76,000.

Looks aside, all five of the new 42 mm watches share some important performance attributes. Each is powered by the AP’s new self-winding integrated chronograph, caliber 4404. Its flyback function means the wearer can start, stop and reset the watch with one simple function, and you can watch the movement tick along through the sapphire crystal case back. The glass is glare-proofed to enhance legibility on both sides of the watch. The 43 mm is powered by a brand new integrated flyback movement, the caliber 4401. The main difference between the 4404 and the 4401 movements—both have 70 hours of power reserve and a column-wheel flyback chronograph with a vertical clutch—is a vertical layout of the sundials versus a horizontal arrangement, respectively. All come with additional straps that you can swap without a trip to the jeweler.

As with any Royal to-do, expect a long line and a bit of bowing and shuffling if you expect to get the nod—but in this case, at least, it’s likely to be worth the wait. To learn more about the new watches, visit AudemarsPiguet.com.