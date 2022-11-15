A One-Off Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Helped Raise $1.1 Million For Charity

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most coveted watches on the market, and this one-of-a-kind model certainly made a splash at this nonprofit’s latest auction.

The One Drop Foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary last weekend with La Cuvée One Drop 2022, an event in Las Vegas benefitting its critical mission of ensuring sustainable access to safe water for the world’s most vulnerable communities. The festivities kicked off with a gastronomic dinner designed by the team of Rivea by Alain Ducasse followed by an exciting performance from Cirque du Soleil—as well as an exclusive auction featuring a one-off timepiece from Audemars Piguet that raised $1.1 million for the charity.

As part of the brand’s philanthropic efforts, AP donated a watch for the auction, as it has for past iterations. This time, the model up for grabs was the Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “One Drop.” It draws inspiration from the black-ceramic Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph 41 launched as part of the Royal Oak’s 50th anniversary collection earlier this year.

Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “One Drop” Audemars Piguet

Like the anniversary edition, the Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “One Drop” features flyback chronograph functionality powered by Audemars Piguet’s integrated caliber 4401 movement. The movement is visible through a sapphire caseback, which is notably framed in titanium with the engraving “Unique Piece.” In addition, the watch showcases a 41 mm case, push-pieces, a screw-locked crown and an integrated bracelet, all crafted from black ceramic with contrasting white-gold screws on the bezel. This special timepiece for the One Drop Foundation replaces the anniversary edition’s signature Tapisserie guilloché dial with a deep-blue one that displays a bold vertical satin-finished design and corresponding blue snailed counters.

“We are proud to have participated in this auction for the fourth year and help make a positive long-term impact worldwide,” François-Henry Bennahmias, Audemars Piguet’s chief executive officer, says. “Access to safe water is crucial now more than ever, and it is our duty to help such a cause.”

For more information on the One Drop Foundation and its fundraising initiatives, such as La Cuvée One Drop 2022’s charity auction, you can visit the One Drop website.