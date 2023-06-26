Sweet Child O’ Time? Axl Rose and Slash Rocked Urwerk and Hublot Watches During Guns N’ Roses’ Set at Glastonbury

Guns N’ Roses headlined Glastonbury for the first time this weekend, and the band members wore suitably bad-ass watches to mark the occasion.

Frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash rocked menacing all-black wrist candy by Urwerk and Hublot, respectively, during their high-octane set at the U.K. fest on Saturday night.

Rose and his signature but now somewhat faltering falsetto hit the Pyramid Stage wearing what appeared to be Urwerk’s UR-220. The niche independent Swiss watchmaker routinely pushes the design envelope by creating otherwordly pieces with unusual time displays, and this bonkers model is no different.

The Urwerk UR-220. Getty/Urwerk

Within the timepiece’s 43.8 mm black titanium case lies Urwerk’s in-house manually wound caliber UR 7.20 and signature satellite indication. Essentially, three rotating cubes display the hours as a minute hand sweeps across a 120-degree, 60-minute scale. On top of that, the caseback is equipped with an “oil change” indicator that keeps tabs on how long (in months) the movement has been in operation and shows when the watch is ready for service.

Limited to a scant 15 examples each year, the UR-220 costs in the ballpark of $160,000 and is certainly befitting of rock royalty. Slash’s watch, on the other hand, was comparatively subdued. The guitarist paired his signature top hat and shades with what looked to be a $16,100 Hublot Big Bang.

Getty/Hublot

The aptly named Original Black Magic is pretty traditional in appearance, but it does feature a 44 mm satin-finished black ceramic case and bezel, with titanium screws. As a result, this piece is both durable and relatively lightweight: Slash doesn’t have to worry about knocking it about while shredding. Inside, the watch houses a self-winding chronograph movement that delivers a solid, if not spectacular, 42 hours of reserve. And because it’s a diver, you get up to 100 meters of water resistance.

Despite his rockstar uniform, Slash tends to favor classic wrist candy. The guitarist has previously donned a Rolex “Hulk” Submariner that features a green Cerachrom bezel, a green dial, and a “Super” case. He has also been spotted in several Breitlings (including a Chronomat Evolution with a UTC module). Conversely, Rose seems to go for the unconventional. The singer even partnered with now-defunct watchmaker HYT to design a $100,000 limited edition featuring hydromechanical technology.

Style differences aside, the pair did manage to coordinate the color of their respective timepieces for the festival. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Guns N’ Roses on stage at one point to perform “Paradise City,” but he mustn’t have got the memo. In fact, he wasn’t even wearing a watch. How very grunge of him.