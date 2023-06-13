Here’s a Unique Father’s Day Idea for the Dad Who Loves Watches and Whiskey

Many people are drawn to watches thanks to a family heirloom, a watch they can recall seeing on their grandfather’s wrist or their dad’s nightstand for as long as they can remember. Perhaps they were lucky enough to receive that watch and perpetuate its lineage on their own wrist or for their own children. With Father’s Day right around the corner, the sentimental side of watch collecting feels ever present.

If your dad is a fan of watches and whiskey (a classic combo), The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whiskey and Grand Central Watch have come together to create the perfect gift set.

Now through June 30, you can arrange to send your heirloom timepiece to Grand Central Watch. Then, you’ll get a complimentary appointment with Grand Central Watch virtually or in person during which Grand Central Watch will provide a restoration timeline depending on your timepiece’s repair needs. Once your heirloom consultation and restoration is complete, you’ll receive a commissioned keepsake book that captures your family story and the craftsmanship behind your timepiece. Lastly, you’ll get a $100 voucher through the sites Thirstie or Caskers to redeem a bottle of dad’s favorite The Balvenie expression.

The perfect Father’s Day gift set The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whiskey and Grand Central Watch

For The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whiskey and Grand Central Watch, the partnership came naturally. Both companies share multi-generational legacies. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whiskey is a family-owned distillery that has been in operation for over 130 years, and Grand Central Watch is in its third generation of family leadership. Both companies believe in the power of what is passed down from generation to generation and look forward to helping you elevate and honor the story of your own family heirloom through this unique experiential gift.

What better way to celebrate the man who gave you an appreciation for handsome watches and smooth whiskey than with a truly one-of-a-kind gift he’s sure to enjoy. To make this Father’s Day extra special, reach out to Grand Central Watch by calling or emailing them at the contact information found right here.