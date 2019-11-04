Bell & Ross’s New Dive Watch Is a Bronze and Navy Ode to the Sea

Bell & Ross is best known as a maker of aviation-inspired wristwatches, so its reputation in the sky often obscures its expertise in the sea. But, starting in 1997 with the Hydromax dive watch, designed with an eye-popping level of water-resistance (11,100 meters!), Bell & Ross has turned out a steady production of undersea timepieces, from the early dive models of the BR 02 Marine collection to today’s BR 03 Diver line.

The brand’s latest sea-inspired wristwatch, the BR03-92 Diver Bronze Navy Blue, certainly looks the part. Featuring a combination of bronze on the bezel and case (satin-polished CuSn8 bronze—an alloy consisting of 92% copper and 8% tin, to be exact), and navy blue on the dial, the watch is tailor-made for a diving enthusiast with an aesthetic point of view.

“The use of bronze in our new limited edition timepiece was our way of paying homage to the history of the diving world,” says Bell & Ross international marketing and communications director Maria Solimene. “Bronze is deeply linked to diving history and was used in the past for deep-sea helmets and naval construction, in fitting parts and propellers.”

The 42 mm case houses an automatic calibre with hour, minute, second and date display. The unidirectional rotating solid bronze bezel has a 60-minute scale. And the blue dial features gold-plated applique indices with Super-LumiNova inserts and gold-plated skeletonized Super-LumiNova-filled hands. Water-resistant to 300 meters, the piece comes on a stylish blue calfskin leather strap with a bronze buckle pin that can be replaced with a black rubber strap when it’s time to slip into the water.

The BR03-92 Diver Bronze Navy Blue was recently unveiled during Watch Time’s annual collectors event at Gotham Hall in New York City and is available in a limited edition of 250 pieces exclusive to the Americas, and retails for $3,990.