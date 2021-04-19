The Dial of Bell & Ross’s Newest ‘Vintage’ Line Watch Glows in the Dark

This year several watchmakers were delivering timepieces with green-hued dials, but Bell & Ross is standing apart with a mint-green model. The metal dial comes entirely coated with Super-LumiNova C5 luminescent pigments, while the skeletonized numerals, indices, hands and counters are filled with a pale yellow SuperLuminova C3. However, the latter looks arguably green, like the interior of a lime.

It is the first time the brand has given this treatment to one of its “Vintage” models. The timepieces are new but are dubbed vintage for their traditional round dial instead of the brand’s more widely recognized square dials. But the lume is as modern as it gets, not only in style, but also because its brightness charge and discharge cycles are said to be “endless.” During daylight, the dial still pops with its cool color, but by nightfall the dial illuminates to turn a fluorescent green. In contrast, the 30-minute counter and tip of the central seconds hand light up in electric blue.

It all comes housed beneath a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating set in a 41 mm stainless-steel case with a black anodized-aluminum bezel outfitted with a fixed 60-minute scale. It comes with screw-down pushers, so that the chronograph function isn’t accidentally activated while not in use. And it comes on a woven black-rubber strap and is water-resistant to 100 meters (or 328 feet) in case you want to take it for a dip.