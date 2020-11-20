Bell & Ross Adds a Cockpit-Worthy Pilot’s Chronograph to Its Vintage Collection

What’s old is new again at Bell & Ross. The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled a chronograph that takes inspiration from the military timepieces of yesteryear and imparts a contemporary spin.

The BR V3-94 Black Steel is part of the brand’s Vintage collection, which harkens back to the 1940s, when watches were key instruments for pilots. The entire line is colored by this “from the cockpit to the wrist” spirit and this new timepiece is no exception. It sports the classic circular case of its predecessors, which has been tuned-up to extra-large proportions.

Now 43 mm in diameter, the case is forged from stainless steel and has a satin-polished finish. It is equipped with a bidirectional rotating bezel with a 60-minute scale that can be used to measure short periods of time. It features the Bell & Ross-designed caliber BR-CAL.301 movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters.

As with the rest of the models in the range, the BR V3-94 is designed for heightened legibility. The white numerals and indices stand out against the jet-black dial and there is a healthy coating of Super-LumiNova on these pieces to ensure the watch delivers on function. Furthermore, it features a curved sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. In short, you could read this baby even while on a major airstrike.

“With an elegant touch of sophistication and classic shapes, the new BR V3-94 combines the past and present and illustrates the authenticity of the Vintage spirit,” the brand said.

The watch is available with a matching satin-polished steel bracelet that underlines its inherent toughness. It can also be worn on a black calfskin strap for a more casual feel. Opt for the steel and the watch will set you back $4,600, while the leather is priced at $4,300. Although at those prices, you might as well treat yourself to both.

Check out more photos of the timepiece below: