How Bell & Ross’s New Diving Watch Stays Illuminated in the Ocean’s Darkest Depths

Bell & Ross is known for making watches that look great and work incredibly hard—an ethos that becomes all the more challenging the more extreme the environment in question. But the daunting prospect of sea exploration didn’t get in its way and to prove it, the brand is releasing a new watch with innovative features ideal for the ocean’s depths.

Dubbed the BR 03-92 DIVER FULL LUM, this newest launch was created specifically with divers in mind, considering their needs when it comes to traversing the deepest, darkest waters. The most important, and most visible, among these is the fully luminescent dial and markers.

Because only the watches which meet the international standard ISO 6425 can be labeled as diving watches, it had to meet a strict set of criteria and a laundry list of fundamental characteristics. As such, the 42 mm ceramic case of this style is water-resistant up to 300 meters, sports a unidirectional rotating bezel with a graduated minutes scale, an operation indicator and luminescent markers and is legible in low-light conditions. To make it extra tough, it also boats anti-shock and anti-magnetic protection.

To achieve the necessary brightness when at considerable depths, Bell & Ross adapted its Lum concept to its diving collection and reversed the traditional principles of day and night legibility while also incorporating different shades of luminescence. The dial is fully coated with a paint made of green Superluminova C5 pigments while the metal applique skeletonized indices and the bezel’s numerals are filled with green Superluminova C3. Together they form a striking and functional contrast. This ultra-phosphorescent green has long durability in the dark, offering a continued and easily legible reading of time even when things are pitch black.

The reasoning behind the multiple verdant shades is to have the almond green dial highlight the essential display elements during the day while its subtle shade turns intense at night or when in the dark. In short, it’s ready for anything and looks equally good regardless of whatever lighting conditions you may find yourself in.

Make the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 DIVER FULL LUM yours for $4,500.