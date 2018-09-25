// RR One

Bell & Ross Strives to Make the Watch Case Disappear

The BR-X2's movement almost looks as if it's floating on your wrist.

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Photo: Courtesy of Bell & Ross

Related Articles

As vintage timepieces are increasingly in vogue, countless watch brands are reaching into their archives to dust off designs for 20th-century models, which they then attempt to reinvent for modern tastes. On the flip side, however, are watchmakers who are countering the retro trend with sci-fi-looking timepieces that push the luxury watch industry into the future.

The French brand Bell & Ross walks the line between both camps. Well-known for its Vintage collection of round wristwatches honoring 1960s-era aviation, the watchmaker’s new BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro-Rotor fits squarely in the futuristic category.

Part of the brand’s four-year-old Experimental collection, the skeletonized timepiece is a feat of micro-mechanical transparency. Like its second-generation predecessor, last year’s BR-X2 model, featuring a case and movement fused into a single element, the BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon was designed “to make the case disappear, leaving just the movement visible,” says creative director Bruno Belamich.

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon  Photo: Courtesy of Bell & Ross

At once technical and elegant, the model comes in the brand’s signature square case, measuring 42.5 mm in satin-polished steel. In order to fit inside Bell & Ross’s iconic shape, the watch boasts a square movement made in collaboration with Geneva-based MHC (Manufacture Hautes Complications).

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon  Photo: Courtesy of Bell & Ross

Manufacture caliber BR-CAL.381 is placed between two sapphire crystal plates, which are linked by a narrow band of steel machined as a single piece, so the sapphire crystals serve as both the bezel and the caseback.

The end result is that the case and dial recede from view, pushing the skeletonized movement and all its expertly finished components to the fore. Fans of slender timepieces will be pleased with the extra-thin movement, whose profile measures just 4.05 mm high. A flying tourbillon at six o’clock rounds out the look of the two-hand watch display.

Available in a limited-edition of 50 pieces, the BR-X2 Skeleton Tourbillon Micro-Rotor retails for $79,000.

More Watch Collector

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Save up to 64% off the cover price, Plus you get to take Robb Report with you with FREE digital access.

Order today

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad