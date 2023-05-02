The Best Red Carpet Jewelry From the 2023 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night of the year, the annual Met Gala, is a highly anticipated affair year after year, but this year’s thematic tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line to Beauty,” brought out all the A-listers for the evening. The clothing is, of course, always the focus, and this year’s ensembles proved (for the most part) more elegant and less costume in order to pay tribute to Lagerfeld, one of the greatest designers of his generation. Nevertheless, celebs didn’t hold back. In fact, there were more than a few over-the-top jewels that deserve a round of applause from Priyanka Chopra in an ultra-rare 11.6-carat blue diamond from Bulgari to Dua Lipa in a knockout diamond of over 200 carats by Tiffany & Co., appropriately named “Legendary.” Lagerfeld, an avid jewelry collector himself, would have approved.

Priyanka Chopra may be one of the few if not the only high jewelry first on the red carpet tonight. Her showstopping Bulgari necklace played host to the 11.6-carat Laguna Blu diamond—the largest blue diamond ever to be auctioned. It marks a first in a high jewelry creation custom-created for the Met Gala in a collaboration between Bulgari and Sotheby’s. Originally mounted in a ring by the Italian jeweler for the private family that purchased the stone in the 1970s, it hasn’t been seen in public in 40 years until now. According to the Natural Diamond Council, the fancy vivid blue diamond has the highest and rarest color grade for a blue diamond rated by the Gemological Institute for America. The stone will be put up for auction by Sotheby’s as the headliner of its Luxury Week sale in Geneva in Mid-May where it is expected to fetch around $25 million.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Tiffany & Co. had a historic reopening of its newly renovated flagship last week, so it’s no wonder the company also took the opportunity to make a big splash on the Met red carpet. As one of the co-hosts of the evening, Dua Lipa was chosen to don the biggest Tiffany moment of the evening. The singer wore a jaw-dropping diamond necklace featuring the white “Legendary” diamond of over 200 carats, which sports a cushion cut nearly identical to the famous Tiffany yellow diamond. The stone is set on the company’s diamond Lucida Star necklace which highlights the major D-colored diamond from Botswana. She also wore a platinum ring of over 9 carats, as well as Schlumberger rings, all designed by the American jeweler.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde came dripping in Tiffany & Co. jewels. They opted for edgier pieces like the yellow gold Elsa Peretti-designed Scorpion necklace and snake necklace worn by Union and a pair of diamond Hardwear bracelets worn over leather gloves and an archival diamond moon brooch donned by Wade. Union also wore Schlumberger Apollo earrings and multiple rings including a yellow-gold and diamond Rope ring on her pointer finger.

Another A-lister in the Tiffany & Co.’s jewels was supermodel, Kate Moss went all out for the jeweler in an archival platinum and diamond necklace (circa 1997), a pair of morganite and diamond earrings, three pairs of diamond tennis bracelets a morganite ring of over 11 carats and a Schlumberger diamond ring.

Nicole Kidman always comes dressed to own the red carpet and tonight was no exception. She paired her ethereal blush pink feathered gown with a pair of Harry Winston Winston Cluster Diamond Chandelier Earrings totaling 16.64 carats and a Harry Winston Sparkling Cluster Diamond Ring of 2.33 carats. They were an elegantly subtle choice that mirrored her tasteful gown. And, as an Omega ambassador, she naturally wore a 1955 Sapphette jewelry watch by the Swiss brand in white gold on a black suede bracelet. The hint of black matched the black bow she wore in her hair.

While most guests shied away from costume-like attire for this year’s Met Gala, Doja Cat went full-on Halloween by dressing up, charmingly, as Karl Lagerfeld’s legendary cat, Choupette. She came adorned in a beaded Oscar de la Renta gown with a hood and feline ears as well as makeup that gave her a cat’s nose. Topping off the look was a million-dollar diamond headpiece by Messika, as well as a diamond bracelet, rings, and an armband by the Parisian jeweler.

While all eyes are normally on Emily Ratajakowski’s drop-dead body, her Fred Leighton jewels were giving her figure a run for its money this evening. She wore ultra-cool jewels from Brazilian designer, Ana Khouri, including her Philippa ear cuff, earpiece, and a custom diamond drop earpiece. On her fingers she wore an 8-carat rose-cut diamond ring and an 8-carat emerald-cut ring, both by Fred Leighton.

Brazilian jeweler, Ana Khouri’s biggest moment was on supermodel, Irina Shayk who wore a striking diamond chain link choker with at least six enormous pear-shaped diamonds dangling beneath. It was refreshing to see an independent designer get a piece of the spotlight amongst the many big-name jewelers on the red carpet.

Showing off her perfect figure and flawless skin in a two-piece black lace and sequin fishtail ensemble, Kerry Washington topped off her natural goods with a Mikimoto Jardin Mysterieux akoya cultured pearl and diamond choker. Coco Chanel, of course, was always a big fan of pearls—a theme that carried on well into Karl Lagerfeld’s reign and, of course, into present day. Washington never disappoints on the red carpet and this was one of the more on-theme jewelry moments of the evening.

Styled by power stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, Christina Ricci looked ravishing in a customized Fendi silvery bustled gown paired with jewels from the Genoa-based brand, Gismondi 1754. She wore a one-of-a-kind spiral diamond bracelet with round brilliant-cut diamonds, Navette and pear-shaped white diamonds, a white gold ring with heart-shaped diamonds, and an 18-karat white-gold ring with white diamonds in a full-on stacking moment.