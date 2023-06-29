6 Stylish Watches to Rock All Summer, From Blancpain to Panerai

The start of summer calls for a celebration. And for the horologically inclined, that means a new wristwatch is in order—something appropriate for a season of sun, sweat, and saltwater. We’ve culled through the year’s timepiece introductions to come up with a cohort of seven models ideal for casual days at the beach, dressy evening weddings, and everything in between. If you act fast, you may even be able to get your hands on one before July 4th. Happy summering!

Breguet Type XX Chronographe 2067

Breguet Type XX Chronographe 2067 Breguet

In the realm of pilot’s watches, the Type XX from Breguet is one of the category’s most historic—and venerated—models. Yet it remains surprisingly under the radar. The two new Type XX timepieces released in early June promise to change that. Both trace their roots to a watch developed for the French Air Force in the 1950s. One, the Type 20 Chronographe 2057, takes its design cues from the military-style pilot’s watches of Breguet’s history, while the other, the Chronographe 2067, is now available in a civilian-inspired version housed in a 42 mm steel case. Equipped with an all-new self-winding caliber (Calibre 728), the model features a flyback function, which returns the chronograph hand to zero at the touch of a button, making life easier for busy pilots—and those who aspire to be! $18,000; breguet.com

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1 Blancpain

Introduced in January, the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1 is the first in a series of models the watchmaker is releasing this year to honor seven decades of the Fifty Fathoms, its seminal dive watch. Featuring a movement and case shape derived from a 2007 edition of the Fifty Fathoms (FF 2015), dial numbers and indices borrowed from the model’s 50th-anniversary limited edition in 2003 and a set of pencil hands taken from the 2010 FF Tribute to Aqua Lung, the newest Fifty Fathoms combines the best elements of past models in a pared down 42.3 mm steel case. Visible on the caseback is a special platinum rotor marking the model’s 70th anniversary. $17,400; blancpain.com

Glashütte Original Sixties Small Second

Glashütte Sixties Small Second Glashütte

At first glance, the elegant, restrained Sixties Small Second timepiece from German watchmaker Glashütte Original seems at odds with the riotous decade for which it’s named. But look closer—at the groovy typeface of the indices and numerals on the dial, the matte green alligator leather strap, and the subtle retro design—and the rebellious spirit of the collection shines through. The new small second display, set within a galvanic silver dial at 6 o’clock, is the model’s raison d’être, but the other details, including the 42 mm rose gold case and color-matched hands as well as the dome-shaped sapphire crystal, are equally enticing. $16,000; glashuette-original.com

Hublot Big Bang Unico Azur

Hublot Big Bang Unico Azur Hublot

Few watch brands seem more at home on the French Riviera than Hublot, whose new Big Bang Unico Azur—introduced at a splashy event in June at Villa Cap Estel, in the heart of the Côte d’Azur—channels the Mediterranean’s luxury vibe in a 42 mm wristwatch featuring a case fashioned from blue ceramic offset by a white ceramic bezel. The model, which evokes the porthole for which the brand is named (hublot is “porthole” in French), comes with a choice of two straps, a blue natural rubber, and a white calfskin leather. Sold in a limited edition of 50 pieces, it’s exclusively available at Hublot’s two French Riviera boutiques in Monaco and St. Tropez. $25,800; hublot.com

Panerai Luminor Due Pastello

Panerai Luminor Due Pastello Panerai

If the cloud blue gradient dial on the new Luminor Due Pastello from Panerai doesn’t scream vacation vibes, what does? With its 38 mm steel casing and minimalist styling, this pastel-colored automatic timepiece (also available in mint green and light pink dial versions) is the epitome of unisex summer style: sleek, chic, and cheerful. $7,900; panerai.com

TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Edition

TAG Heuer Connected 42 MM Golden Bright Edition TAG Heuer

The new 42 mm Golden Bright Edition of the Connected watch by TAG Heuer marks a stylish new entrant in the brand’s luxury smartwatch collection. The model’s 42 mm case boasts a rose gold PVD sheen that’s brand new to the series, adding a sunny aesthetic to a timepiece best known for offering a superlative digital experience. $2,300; tagheuer.com