9 Sharp (and Smart) New Watches Your Dad Will Love Well Beyond Father’s Day

Surely, we can all agree that Father’s Day 2021 calls for a little extra love and attention for good ol’ dad. Whether the father figure in your life is an inveterate watch lover, a golf obsessive, a style enthusiast in search of a handsome accessory to adorn his wrist, or a no-nonsense utilitarian type who simply needs a classic-looking timepiece to organize his day, the nine watches highlighted below have you covered.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition

For the dad who golfs, there’s no better gift than the revamped Golf edition of TAG Heuer’s Connected watch. Chock full of features designed to enhance the game — including improved 2-D and 3-D maps, a golf club recommendation tool and a shot tracker — the device also houses a Wellness app, allowing users to track key biometrics. Available in a raft of color and material options, the luxury smartwatch retails for $2,550.

Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton NightLum

French watchmaker Bell & Ross is known for making aviation-inspired timepieces that put a premium on legibility. Exhibit A: The brand’s new BR 05 Skeleton NightLum, which features a green-emitting Super-LumiNova treatment on the skeletonized indices and hands that makes it easy to read the time, day or night. Mounted on a black rubber strap, the piece, whose black PVD-treated movement is visible beneath the openworked dial, retails for $6,400. On a satin-finished and polished steel bracelet, it’s $6,900.

Omega Seamaster 300

At first glance, the newly redesigned Omega Seamaster 300 is a $6,500, no-frills dive watch. But there’s more below the surface. The vintage look of the 41 mm stainless steel model nods to its 1957 roots, while elements, such a thinner bezel made from an oxalic, anodized-treated aluminum for increased hardness, and a cutting-edge master chronometer movement featuring the brand’s signature co-axial escapement, make it a 21st-century timepiece by every measure.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer II

Introduced in 1971 as something of a big brother to the original 1953 Explorer, the Explorer II has always appealed to the boldest adventurers — or those who aspire to be. In keeping with Rolex’s preference for evolution over revolution, the 2021 edition, housed in a 42 mm Oystersteel case, bears a subtly redesigned case and bracelet — to optimize the fit on the wrist. Available in two dial versions, white lacquer or black lacquer, the $8,550 watch retains the model’s signature orange-hued 24-hour hand, helping to distinguish between daytime and nighttime hours, a useful tool for dads heading to the North or South Poles (or merely the garage).

Bulgari Octo Finissimo S Steel Silvered Dial

Collectors in search of timepieces destined to be future classics would be remiss in not adding at least one model from Bulgari’s lauded Octo Finissimo series to their repertoires. The new $12,000 S Steel edition with the silvered brushed dial ticks all the boxes: sleek, sporty style; automatic manufacture movement; extra-thin satin-polished stainless steel case; transparent case back — and the bragging rights that go along with being one of the 21st century’s defining timepieces.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Monopulsante 8 Giorni GMT Blu Notte

Unveiled last month at Watches and Wonders Geneva, the Luminor Chrono Monopulsante GMT Blu Notte (PAM1135) from Panerai is a single pusher column-wheel chronograph with GMT functionality. Encased in a 44 mm black ceramic case paired with a matching blue jean-esque dial and strap, the chic timepiece is a fitting choice for horophiles who pride themselves on their sartorial elegance. Available in a limited edition of 200 pieces, the complicated mechanical wonder boasts eight days (!) of power reserve — and retails for $22,500.

Hublot Big Bang Integral Grey Ceramic

With its integrated bracelet, openworked dial and highly durable, scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic all-ceramic grey casing, Hublot’s new Big Bang Integral model is a posterchild of contemporary watchmaking. The 42 mm watch, which retails for $23,100, is equipped with the brand’s in-house Unico 2 caliber, which features a new slimmed-down automatic winding system for a sleeker on-the-wrist profile.

Patek Philippe Calatrava “Clous de Paris” Ref. 6119R-001

In a glossary of watchmaking, the word classic could easily be illustrated by an image of the Calatrava by Patek Philippe, the Platonic ideal of a dress watch. The new “Clous de Paris” Ref. 6119R-001 model stands out for the guilloched hobnail pattern on its casing, which lends the $29,570 piece a contemporary flair. The rose gold case houses the new manually wound movement 30-255 PS with a 65-hour power reserve.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Split-Seconds Chronograph Ultra-Thin

For the discerning collector, the new Traditionnelle Split-Seconds Chronograph Ultra-Thin from Vacheron Constantin’s Collection Excellence Platine places one of watchmaking’s most prestigious (and expensive!) complications in a 42 mm platinum case that subtly conveys the point: The owner of this watch is a serious, and seriously distinguished, gentleman. Price available on request.