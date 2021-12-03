Bob’s Watches and Revolve Team Up to Offer a Slew of Coveted Rolexes in Time for the Holidays

Pre-owned watch dealer, Bob’s Watches, and online men’s and women’s fashion retailer, Revolve, have teamed up to offer a slew of coveted Rolexes just in time for the season of gifting.

Getting your hands on a new Rolex at retail is almost impossible this year—just swing by any Rollie dealer and you will endless empty glass vitrines. Rumor has it that keeping new Rolexes in stock has been so difficult that the company might be considering creating dummy watches, so clients can still try on timepieces while putting their names down on waiting lists.

But what if you want to get your hands on one now? Go pre-owned. Bob’s Watches has long been one of the top Rolex dealers in the secondary market and now you can shop some of its best pieces from the Crown at Revolve. The California-based companies are offering everything from a Daytona Ref. 116520 with a black dial to a Rolex Submariner “Kermit” Ref. 126610LV and ladies rollies such as an Oyster Perpetual Ref. 276200 with a pink dial.

WATCH

In total, 17 pieces will be up for grabs through the Revolve x Bob’s Watches capsule collection and will be offered at special prices here and here. Case in point: An 18-karat yellow gold 36 mm Day-Date is listed at $9,295. Unfortunately, for would-be buyers that one has already been swiped up. But you should act fast if you want to get your hands on a 2020-model 34 mm Oyster Perpetual Ref. 124200 listed for $6,595, a 1990-model 40 mm Explorer II for $8,595, or an 18-karat yellow-gold Day-Date “President,” which received its nickname as a favorite of more than one POTUS since its introduction in 1956 (Nixon, Ford and Reagan, to name a few), for $19,495. The most expensive piece is, of course, the 40 mm steel Daytona Ref. 116520, the first Cosmograph Daytona to run on the cal. 4130, which will set you back $25,495.

Go on, make yourself or someone you love feel very special this holiday season.