Watches From Bono, Kevin O’Leary and Prince Albert of Monaco Are Heading to a Charity Auction

Guy Laliberté, the Canadian billionaire founder of Cirque de Soleil, and Prince Albert II of Monaco’s Foundation are partnering with Phillips on another major auction scheduled for December. Both are auctioning off important timepieces to benefit Laliberté’s One Drop Foundation, a sustainable non-profit that aims to provide safe water, sanitation and hygiene for vulnerable communities, and the Prince’s charity, which aims to create change around the climate, biodiversity and water resources. The highlights of the “Time Counts” auction, which will take place in partnership with Phillips on December 12th as a dedicated section of its “Racing Pulse” New York sale , include a provenance Jaeger-LeCoultre piece from U2’s Bono, a Rolex Daytona from Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and four unique Audemars Piguets from Laliberté, among others.

Bono’s 18-karat pink gold watch ($1,000-$2,000) was a gift by the musician to his father, who he credits with giving him his voice. It comes with a framed drawing of his lyrics to “The First Time.” Laliberté says the contribution gave him goosebumps. “I didn’t ask why he decided to give us this piece specifically, but I am so thankful,” the entrepreneur told Robb Report. “I wish I could be a fly on the wall when the next owner is going to open the box and feel the symbolic importance of this piece.”

Meanwhile, O’Leary—a well-known watch collector—was, surprisingly, willing to part with his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona reference 116500LN ($8,000-$12,000). It comes with a red strap, a signature of the businessman and TV personality, who is known to wear the color for its attention-grabbing look on the big screen. Laliberté brought him on board thanks to mutual friends. “I understand Mr. Wonderful [O’Leary’s Shark Tank nickname] rarely ever parts with any of his personal watches, so I’m even more grateful to Kevin for the generous donation of his Rolex Daytona.”

Laliberté’s own Audemars Piguet watches, however, are the most serious horological timepieces on offer. The Swiss watch company has frequently offered important watches for his annual auction fundraiser, but this time he personally offered four 1/1 unique timepieces, in addition to the celebrity donations. “Unfortunately, over 2.2 billion people still lack access to safe water at home,” says Laliberté. “I decided to donate these watches in the hope that they will raise a significant amount of money to help us have a substantial impact on these numbers. These watches have had a very special place in my collection and in my heart, but it was time for them to take on a new life, metaphorically—through the One Drop Foundation. These watches will now contribute to save lives.” To less than a handful of lucky winning bidders, he is offering four openworked grand complication Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, freshly serviced by the Swiss watchmaker, in steel, yellow gold, rose gold and white gold. Each comes in its original wooden box, with papers, along with custom-made One Drop boxes (all are estimated between $200,000-$400,000).