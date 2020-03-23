Breguet Just Released 3 New Watches Made Using Centuries-Old Techniques

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely halted production in the Swiss watch industry, but it hasn’t stopped new models that were already in the pipeline from being released.

Exhibit A: On March 17, Breguet unveiled three new wristwatches—two from its dressy Classique collection and one from the sporty Marine line—that bolster the brand’s reputation for making exceptionally elegant timepieces.

The Classique 7137 and 7337 share a number of commonalities: Both wristwatches come in 39 mm cases; they both feature a moon phase display with an embossed moon; and they both come equipped with an extra-thin automatic movement.

The crowning feature of each model is its guilloché dial. Created using an engine-turning lathe for circular decorations or a “straight-line machine” for linear designs, the dials are the product of an artisanal technique that dates back more than 200 years. Both models are available in a classic rose gold edition that comes with a silvered gold dial, as well as a more contemporary white gold edition with a gold dial in “Breguet blue.”

The 7337 stands apart thanks to another distinguishing characteristic: It is a faithful homage to a historic 19th century quarter-repeating pocket watch known as No. 3833, sold in 1823. The 2020 wristwatch version features a layout that mirrors the original, including an hours chapter at 6 o’clock as well as a moon-phase indicator at 12 o’clock.

The Marine collection, on the other hand, welcomes a grand complication, the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887, with a refined new look: It now comes in rose gold with a slate gray gold dial. The model combines a cutting-edge tourbillon with a perpetual calendar and an equation of time.

In deference to the Marine collection’s explicit connection to the sea, the model features a guilloche-peaked wave motif in the center of the dial as well as a finely-detailed depiction of an ancient flagship of the French Navy, the Royal Louis, hand-carved across the bridges of the movement.

The Classique 7137 white gold and rose gold editions are each priced at $40,000, while the Classique 7337 is $43,000 in both white gold and rose gold. Meanwhile, the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887 retails for $215,000.