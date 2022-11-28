Breguet Just Unveiled Two New Limited-Edition Watches for Its Reine de Naples Collection

When it comes to watch brands with deep-rooted histories, Breguet is among the most storied with work in the field of watchmaking for nearly 250 years. The brand’s first wristwatch came in 1812: a bespoke piece for Napoleon’s sister, Caroline Murat, Queen of Naples. The timepiece was a unique oblong egg shape with an ultra-feminine design. Decades later, that watch went on to inspire Breguet’s Reine de Naples collection, known for its oval case. Today, the brand builds on this lineage with two new limited-edition references for the collection, each showcasing the Swiss watchmaker’s interpretation of the “expanding hands” complication.

The limited-edition Ref. 9835 and 9838 are instantly recognizable as Reine de Naples models for their elegant oval shape. The unique styling is enhanced by the flexible minute hand, which expands and changes shape according to its position on the oblong dial. Here, you can see the hours through a semicircular display window in the center of the dial, and the minutes can be read around the periphery using a variable length minute hand. The one-of-a-kind minute hand features two arms linked at both ends—yet they move independently of one another at different speeds and change shape as the minutes pass, thanks to a set of gears. This patented mechanism is part of the 78A0 self-winding movement powering each timepiece.

Limited Edition Reine de Naples Ref. 9835. Breguet

On the Ref. 9835, you’ll find an 18-karat white-gold case with diamond accents on the bezel, flange, lugs and crown. Here, the dial is rendered in a stunning blue mother-of-pearl and features a complementary blue alligator strap, with a folding clasp that’s also set in diamonds. Alternatively, the Ref. 9838 showcases an 18-karat white-gold case set with contrasting blue sapphires on the bezel, flange and crown. For this model, a sleek white-lacquered dial and a blue alligator leather strap (with a folding clasp also set with blue sapphires) complete the look.

Limited Edition Reine de Naples Ref. 9838. Breguet

Each variation of these new additions to the Reine de Naples collection is produced in very limited quantities of just 20 pieces, with pricing is available on request. If you’re interested in making a purchase, head to Breguet’s website for more details.