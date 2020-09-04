Breitling’s Sporty New Chronograph Was Made for Pro Athletes (and Those Who Just Pretend to Be)

If Breitling’s new Endurance Pro wristwatch is good enough for Chris McCormack, Jan Frodeno and Daniela Ryf — two-time, three-time and four-time Ironman world champions, respectively — then the brand is betting that watch lovers with a more leisurely love of sports will appreciate it, too.

Part of Breitling’s Professional range, which includes the iconic Emergency model, the Endurance Pro is being positioned as a casual, everyday chronograph with features that make it ideal for professional athletes like the members of the brand’s Triathlon Squad named above. (Incidentally, a conversation between Frodeno and Breitling CEO Georges Kern sparked the idea for the collection.)

“The Endurance Pro is actually inspired by a 1970s Breitling watch called Sprint,” Kern said on a webcast premiering the new collection. “It combined a pulsometer with being very lightweight. It was designed for athletes so they could check their heart rate. That’s why it was designed in resin to be lighter and more comfortable on the wrist.”

The Endurance Pro is encased in a proprietary material called Breitlight that is 3.3 times lighter than titanium, 5.8 times lighter than steel and “totally scratchproof,” according to Kern. Inside the model’s 44 mm case beats the watchmaker’s thermo-compensated SuperQuartz movement, which Breitling claims to be 10 times more accurate than conventional quartz.

Best of all, the collection comes in five color variations that pop against the model’s black dial and black bidirectional rotating bezel: white, blue, orange, yellow and red. The color appears on the inner bezel, which is marked with a pulsometer scale, as well as on both strap options: a Diver Pro rubber strap that comes with the piece or a NATO strap fashioned from Outerknown Econyl yarn that can be purchased separately. The crown of each model matches the color of the strap and inner bezel.

The Endurance Pro retails for $3,000 and is available on Breitling.com.