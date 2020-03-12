Breitling’s Newest Chronograph is the Watch Version of Bentley’s 2020 Mulliner Convertible

Tie-ins between luxury watchmakers and carmakers are so common they can sometimes seem interchangeable. Take Ferrari—over the past 25 years, it’s teamed with no fewer than four Swiss watch brands: Girard-Perregaux, Panerai, Cabestan and, as of 2012, Hublot.

None of these relationships come close to rivaling the longevity of Breitling’s partnership with Bentley. Inaugurated in 2002, when Bentley commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock for its iconic Continental GT, the history between the two brands speaks for itself: The companies have co-produced an incredible 40 watch models together.

Make that 41. Unveiled on Wednesday, the new Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition from Breitling coincides with the debut of Bentley’s Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, which sits at the pinnacle of the Convertible range.

The design of the wristwatch, a column-wheel chronograph that comes in a 42 mm stainless steel case, mirrors details found on the car—including a silver dial that evokes the car’s dashboard clock, a red second hand that matches the red stitching found throughout the cabin, and a blue alligator leather strap that echoes the convertible’s plush Imperial Blue leather interior.

As if all these accents weren’t enough, Breitling puts a few exclamation points on the watch: there’s an engraved “Bentley” inscription on the left side of the case inspired by the engine spin dashboard of historic Bentleys, plus an inscription on the watch’s transparent sapphire caseback that reads “MULLINER EDITION – BREITLING – ONE OF 1000.”

Powered by Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours, the Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition is a COSC-certified chronometer. Limited to 1,000 pieces, it retails for $8,650 on a crocodile strap with a folding deployment clasp and $8,350 on a crocodile strap with a tang-type buckle.