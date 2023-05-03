Forget a Foam Finger. Breitling Just Dropped 4 College-Themed Watches Filled With School Spirit.

Breitling has taken its Endurance Pro collection to new heights just in time for graduation season. For its latest collab, the watchmaker has partnered with four outstanding schools—Princeton University, the United States Naval Academy, the University of Alabama, and University of Michigan—to release a series of sporty collegiate timepieces.

First launched in 2020, the Endurance Pro line is the ultimate athleisure watch. It features an ultra-lightweight 44 mm case made of Breitlight, the brand’s own proprietary material that’s nearly six times lighter than stainless steel and more than three times lighter than titanium. This durable performance material is 100 percent Swiss made and feels warmer to the touch than metal while offering a unique textured effect.

Endurance Pro United States Naval Academy Edition Breitling

Each of Breitling’s Endurance Pro models, including the University Editions, is powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 82 movement. This thermo-compensated SuperQuartz chronograph is 10 times more accurate than conventional quartz. With this newest collab, the timepieces gets the added bonus of each school’s distinctive colors and signature emblems on the dials and casebacks along with a matching rubber strap.

Endurance Pro Princeton University Edition Breitling

“When I went to my first collegiate football game in Alabama, the passion and enthusiasm I saw first-hand from the fans had me so inspired,” Thierry Prissert, Breitling USA president, explains. “I knew this would be the perfect alignment for a custom Breitling Endurance Pro University of Alabama edition watch. With this idea came the vision to expand the University Editions with three other iconic colleges including Princeton University, the United States Naval Academy, and the University of Michigan.” Meshing well with the already colorful Endurance Pro collection, the new collab gives students, alumni, and fans to show off their school spirit right on their wrists, Prissert says.

Endurance Pro University of Michigan Edition Breitling

The Breitling Endurance Pro University Editions are available now and priced at $3,700 each. If you’re looking for a great grad gift or are a simply a devoted alumnus, you can head to the brand’s website to learn more.