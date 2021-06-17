Breitling and Ironman Teamed Up for Two New Watches That Celebrate the Famed Triathlon

The world’s most rigorous triathlon just got two new watches.

This Wednesday, Swiss watchmaker Breitling and the Ironman sports company released a special series of Endurance Pro Ironman watches. The launch offers two distinct versions of the timepiece in red and black (Endurance Pro Ironman) as well as gold and black (Endurance Pro Ironman Finisher). The latter is targeted at athletes who have completed an Ironman event. Both models feature a 44 mm case made out of Breitlight, which is 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than steel—but significantly harder.

The timepieces are powered by the luxury watchmaker’s Caliber 82, which is a C0SC-certified thermocompensated SuperQuartz movement that is 10 times more precise than regular quartz. Even better, the movement offers a durable battery life of approximately three to four years. The new series has a bidirectional rotating bezel with engraved compass points, and its tactile molded crown provides both grip and maneuverability. With a small-second subdial, there are 1/10 second and 30-minute chronograph counters visible for easy reading. And for explorers still off-trail by sundown, the minute hands are coated with Super-LimuNova for limited lighting conditions. The watches also water resistant up to 100 meters, or about 330 feet underwater.

“Ironman truly reflects our core values of performance and endurance,” Breitling CEO Georges Kern said in a statement. “We’ve designed this to be an ideal watch for elite athletes as well as a casual, everyday sports chronograph for active people who want that winning combination of performance and luxury.”

Additional Ironman models are planned for the coming months. In the meantime, you can buy the Endurance Pro Ironman in red right now on Breitling.com for $3,150. Collectors can find the black version exclusively through Ironman channels, with a caseback featuring a special Ironman Finisher series engraving.

Check out the caseback of the Endurance Pro Ironman Finisher below.