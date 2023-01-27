Breitling’s Newest Navitimer Pays Tribute to Boeing’s Legendary 747 Jumbo Jet

One of the world’s most iconic planes just got its own timepiece.

Nicknamed the “Queen of the Skies,” the Boeing 747 entered service in 1969 as the world’s first jumbo jet. The behemoth could carry double the passengers of its peers at the time and could fly more than 5,000 miles. Now, as Boeing prepares to deliver the last 747, Breitling is offering a special-edition pilot’s watch to celebrate the aircraft’s legacy.

Set in a 43 mm case, the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Boeing 747 is crafted from sleek stainless steel. The eye-catching cream dial, which mirrors a cockpit’s navigation screen, pairs black subdials with a red-and-white slide rule. Fans of the 747 will note that the watch’s color scheme echoes that of the original jumbo jet.

The newcomer sports the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) logo at 12 o’clock as a nod to its aviation roots. Breitling debuted the chronograph in 1952 to help pilots make necessary flight calculations. Two years later, the AOPA made the Navitimer its official timepiece. In addition, the watch features a date window at 6 o’clock and the “Boeing 747” name integrated into the slide rule’s inner scale.

Breitling’s new Navitimer with a stainless-steel bracelet (left) and black alligator leather strap (right). Breitling

Equipped with the Swiss watchmaker’s self-winding caliber 01, the timepiece runs at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and has a 70-hour power reserve. The open caseback showcases the movement, along with two special engravings: The “One of 747” inscription pertains to the model’s limited release, while “The Original Jumbo Jet” text tributes the aircraft’s half-century of service.

“What better way to remember a revolutionary jumbo jet than with a revolutionary pilot’s chronograph,” Breitling CEO Georges Kern said in a statement. “The Boeing 747 brought style to the skies, just as the Navitimer brought the spirit of aviation to style-savvy watch enthusiasts.”

Indeed, the Navitimer series has proved popular among pilots, collectors and A-Listers alike. Stylish variations have previously been spotted on the wrists of celebs like Charlize Theron and John Travolta.

Boeing 747, the original jumbo jet, soaring above mountains. Breitling

Boeing finished building the 1,574th—and final—747 last December. The jumbo jet’s completion ends more than five decades of production of the revolutionary model. To keep the spirit of the 747 alive, however, you can buy the new Navitimer for $9,400 via Breitling. Strap options include black alligator leather and a stainless-steel, seven-row bracelet.