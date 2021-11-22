Breitling Cuts the Ribbon on a New NYC Boutique With a Star-Studded Party

Breitling is back in business for the holidays! The Swiss watchmaker celebrated the reopening of its Madison Avenue boutique and brought in A-list actress, Charlize Theron, and professional ballerina, Misty Copeland (both part of the company’s “Squad” as ambassadors), to cut the ribbon on the refurbished flagship. The space had been under construction as it went through a full redesign into an industrial-loft concept.

Located at 575 Madison Avenue since 2016, the two-story, 4,300-square-foot space highlights Breitling’s three thematic pillars of sea, air and land for which its watches are equipped. That means aircraft decals on exposed brick, a motorcycle parked on the ground floor and surfboards propped against the wall. A Hollywood-style, full-length stage mirror also nods to its mega-watt crew of stars that belong to the “Breitling Squad,” including not only Theron but also Brad Pitt and Adam Driver.

But in case you are in need of something to wear with your timepiece, this location is the company’s first to carry Breitling Equipment, the company’s new travel-and-lifestyle accessories collection. You can walk out with a leather motorcycle jacket, a branded sweatshirt or a pair of aviators to go with your pilot’s watch. Hats, watch rolls and travel bags are also up for grabs for clients on the move.