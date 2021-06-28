Breitling Just Launched Five Colorful New Versions of Its SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Dive Watches

Summer is in full swing and to celebrate the mood, Breitling just dropped a new capsule collection of SuperOcean Heritage ’57 Pastel Paradise models in pops of color and neutrals.

Four iterations come in summer white, aquamarine, mint green or iced-latte tones ($4,630 each), while a fifth tangerine piece comes outfitted with Breitling’s uber-popular rainbow dial with hour markers and hands coated in ROYGBIV-colored Super-LumiNova ($4,770). Except for the rainbow, all come with dials to match their bezels and straps.

Beneath their vibrant exterior beats the COSC-certified 4hz automatic Breitling Caliber 10 with a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. While the company is targeting women, the watches’ versatile sizing of 38 mm by 9.35 mm is suitable for just about any wrist. And should you want to take yours for a dip, they’re all water resistant up to 100 meters or roughly 328 feet. The SuperOcean is, after all, a collection that traces its roots back to a diver watch from, as its name suggests, the late 1950s.

Adding to the collection’s appeal is a quick-exchange system that allows the wearer to easily swap out the Saffiano calfskin leather straps (also available in lemon and raspberry sorbet colors), so clients can play around with mixing or matching hues. But the style offering doesn’t stop there. Breitling has partnered with an interactive luxury fashion game for your smartphone called Drest, which allows players to choose clothing and accessories from over 200 global fashion brands, to create a three-day-long challenge beginning Monday at 1:00 P.M. GMT. Pairing any of the new SuperOcean Pastel Paradise models, available to purchase on the app, with other looks will allow users to create ensembles to match their timepiece and gain more points to level up in the game for future rewards.

The timepieces will, of course, also be available at Breitling boutiques so you can play around with them on your wrist or check them out on Breitling.com.