Breitling’s New Black-and-Gold Dive Watch Is Dedicated to Beverly Hills

The most famous street in Los Angeles is now home to a Breitling boutique. Located at 216 North Rodeo Drive, in a shopping enclave known as Two Rodeo, the store, as well as a sister boutique at the upscale Westfield Century City mall, are operated in partnership with Westime.

To herald the opening of the Rodeo boutique, Breitling released the new Superocean Heritage B20 Automatic 44 Black Steel Beverly Hills Edition, a stylish black ceramic and 18-karat red gold addition to the brand’s wildly popular Superocean Heritage line.

The three-hand model traces its lineage to 1957, the dawn of the age of leisure. Positioned as a professional diver’s watch, the Superocean quickly struck a chord with amateur divers. Last year, Breitling unveiled a new Superocean Heritage collection combining elements of the original watch with a contemporary manufacture movement.

The new Beverly Hills edition is housed in a 44 mm black DLC-coated steel case with an 18-karat red gold bezel framing an ultra-hard, scratch-proof, high-tech black ceramic ring. The model’s sleek black dial is accented with triangular gold hour hands, lozenge-shaped gold minute hands and cone-shaped hour markers, all coated with Super-LumiNova to enhance nighttime legibility.

Beneath the surface ticks the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B20, a COSC-certified automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve that’s based on the Tudor Caliber MT5612, a product of Breitling’s 3-year-old partnership with the Rolex-owned brand to benefit from each other’s movement-making expertise.

The words “Beverly Hills Edition” are engraved on the caseback. The model retails for $7,395 and comes in a limited edition of 50 pieces available exclusively at Breitling’s Rodeo Drive and Century City boutiques and on Breitling.com. Each watch is individually numbered 0 to 50.