Breitling Just Debuted 10 New Sleek and Sporty Watches for Two of Its Collections

Watch fanatics, get ready: Breitling is adding not one, not two, but 10 new watches to its arsenal.

Today, the Swiss watchmaker is unveiling a slew of timepieces for two of its signature collections. In its great American sports car extension of the Top Time line, the brand is debuting its Ford Thunderbird watch alongside revamped versions of the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Corvette, and the Shelby Cobra models. Breitling’s classic Premier series is also getting an update with six new additions, including one in a stunning 18-karat red gold, which have been launched in conjunction with a brand-new book chronicling the genesis of the line.

Breitling introduced the Classic Car series to its Top Time collection in 2021. The original lineup included three iterations equipped with ETA movements. Now, the brand has added a fourth version to that lineup—and upgraded each previous model with its COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 chronograph movement.

Top Time B01 Ford Thunderbird Breitling

The latest addition draws inspiration from the Ford Thunderbird, embodying the more laidback spirit of the ‘50s. Rather than being about sport and speed, the Thunderbird took a more relaxed approach to the open road, one that focused on comfort and style. Breitling beautifully interprets this philosophy within its Top Time collection with a clean, white dial featuring tone-on-tone chronograph counters at three, six and nine o’clock and the Breitling logo underscored by the Thunderbird logo at twelve o’clock. The model is complete with subtle teal accents to complement the classic car’s trademark as well as bolder red accents that extend to the calfskin strap.

Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Breitling

The same year Breitling added the initial Classic Car models to the Top Time collection, the brand reintroduced the Premier with the newly imagined Premier Heritage chronograph. The watchmaker builds on this lineage with six new variations, each fitted with the latest self-winding Breitling Caliber 01 manufacture movement featuring a trimmer profile and more compact oscillating weight, which you can admire through the transparent sapphire-crystal caseback. Other updates include the stylish tone-on-tone subdials as well as new dial shades in salmon, blue, green, black, and cream.

Premier B01 Chronograph 42 in 18-karat red gold Breitling

One of those Premier models includes an elevated 18-karat red-gold model, featuring a cream dial and choice of a classic alligator leather strap or sleek seven-row metal bracelet. In tandem with the release, the company also unveils a new book called Premier Story, the third installment of the brand’s “Watch Stories” series that chronicles some of the world’s most celebrated timepieces.

And you won’t have to wait to get your hands on your watch of choice: Each of the 10 new models are available starting today. The Top Time Classic Car models are priced at $8,000 for the strap versions and $8,450 for the bracelet iterations. Alternatively, the six new Premier timepieces range from $9,100 to $9,500, depending on the choice of strap for the stainless-steel variations, and from $20,200 to $39,700 for the 18-karat red-gold version. To add one of these watches to your collection, visit Breitling’s website for more details.