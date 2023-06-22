Breitling Just Unveiled Two New Watches Inspired by the Mechanics of Classic Motorcycles

The backdrop is Biarritz, a stylish seaside town in the southwest of France’s Basque coast known for its long sandy beaches and surf culture. The scene is Wheels and Waves, Europe’s landmark surf and motorcycle festival. The highlight is Breitling unveiling two new Top Time models: the Dues and Triumph.

The newcomers build upon the success of the Swiss watchmaker’s past collaborations with Deus Ex Machina and Triumph Motorcycles. Each timepiece has received a major upgrade, however, in the form of the finely tuned Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01. The duo also received a few stylistic updates that distinguish them from their predecessors.

Top Time Triumph Breitling

“These co-branded Top Time watches are for those who are as into the mechanics of their watch as they are the mechanics of their motorcycle,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “The Breitling Caliber 01 is a finely tuned engine, created with all the precision and attention to detail that goes into building the perfect bike.”

Top Time Dues Breitling

The Top Time Dues marks Breitling’s third collab with Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina. Although the previous editions were limited, the new Dues will become a part of the watchmaker’s core collection. It showcases a more subdued color scheme than former designs, with a black dial and contrasting white registers in a reverse panda motif. Breitling has added a subtle touch of color, however, with red appearing on the outer dial and on the signature lightning bolt-shaped chronograph hand.

Top Time Triumph Breitling

Breitling first teamed up with the British heritage motorcycle manufacturer Triumph last year, unveiling a limited-edition timepiece and bike inspired by the café-racer culture of 1960s London. The new Top Time Triumph, which has also become a permanent fixture of Breitling’s catalog, has the same look and feel as the original. It features a retro logo, black mushroom chronograph pushers, and an ice-blue “Zorro” dial. Named after the infamous swashbuckler’s mask, the Zorro motif was first introduced to the Top Time collection in the ’60s. Here, the bowtie-like design has been subtly integrated using a metal brushing technique only visible under certain light.

Both the Dues and Triumph are available today for $8,000 apiece. Decisions, decisions.