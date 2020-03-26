Breitling’s Top Time Watch From James Bond’s ‘Thunderball’ Is Back to Make You Feel Like a Groovy Spy

At Breitling, what’s old is new again. The Swiss watchmaker has revisited a timepiece that’s more than half a century old to give it a new contemporary spin.

First launched in the 1960s, the Top Time had major pull with the hip young professionals. Characterized by a playful “Zorro” face, which has since become one of the most recognizable dials in all of watchmaking, the chronograph encompasses the bold free spirit of the ‘60s. So, it’s no wonder it ended up on the wrist of Sean Connery in the ‘65 James Bond classic Thunderball.

Beyond this groovy backstory, the updated Top Time features a 41 mm stainless-steel case that houses a Breitling COSC-certified Caliber 23 chronograph movement, which beats at 28,800 vph and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours.

The statement dial continues to stand out some 50 years on thanks to a striking monochrome face and bright red accents. To make it nice and easy to read, the hour and minute hands—plus the dot markers for each hour—are coated with a luminescent material that ensures legibility in all conditions.

The Top Time’s upscale retro look is completed with a brown nubuck leather strap. And since the reimagined classic is limited to just 2,000 pieces, its caseback is engraved with the words “One of 2000,” so you’ll never forget just how special your wrist candy is.

“The Top Time is an important but often-overlooked part of our heritage, and we know it’s going to resonate with men and women who love this blend of history, design, and great performance, Breitling’s CEO Georges Kern said in a press release.

This is not the first time this year that the Swiss brand has revisited one of its iconic wristwatches. In January, Breitling also updated what is arguably its greatest hit, the 1952 Navitimer. With a back catalog like theirs, we don’t blame them.

As for the the Top Time, it will also come with a blockchain digital passport for authenticity and is expected to be released in the next few days with the price still to come.