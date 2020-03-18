Bremont Developed a 1,000 HP ‘Gravity Jet Suite’ to Test its Latest Pilot’s Watch

Bremont’s latest pilot’s watch is proof that the simplest timepieces are often the best. But just because the brand’s latest timepiece is the ideal paring with a casual and contemporary wardrobe, doesn’t mean the British watchmaker skimped on forward-thinking features.

Modeled after the 13-year-old ALT1-P, the British brand’s new ALT2-P JET is features a classic mil-spec aesthetic it also features modern-day upgrades like a special scratch-resistant, diamond-like coating.

That coating covers a gorgeous 43 mm case made from hardened stainless steel, which is water-resistant to 100 meters. Meanwhile, the black dial features the brand’s trademark “51 lume” glowing solution, so you’ll be able to read the watch regardless of the time of day or quality of daylight. If you flip the watch over, you’ll find a sapphire crystal caseback that offers a peek at its complex inner workings, though like the rest of the watch all the visible pieces are black.

Hand-built in the UK, the watch features a modified caliber 13 ¼’’’ BE-53AE automatic chronometer movement. This includes 27 jewels, Glucydor balance, Anachron balance spring, Nivaflex 1 mainspring and a Bremont molded and skeletonized decorated rotor. It’s also got a 42-hour power reserve.

But the ALT2-P isn’t just stylish, it’s rugged as well. The watchmaker teamed up with Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning to put the timepiece through its paces. This involved the development of a 1000-horsepower “Gravity Jet Suite” to make sure the watch could withstand anything a pilot or civilian might encounter.

Finally, the all-black watch is available with either a tasteful black leather strap or on a matching bracelet. The leather strap edition sells for $5,595, while the bracelet option goes for $6,195. The watch will soon be available through Bremont’s website, but those interested can pre-order one of their very own now.