These Two New Military-Inspired Bremont Watches Come with an Opportunity to Fly in a Vintage Spitfire

Eighty years on, the Battle of Britain—the air campaign waged by the RAF against Germany’s Luftwaffe over the skies of southern England in the summer and fall of 1940—continues to loom large for Nick and Giles English, the brothers behind the U.K.-based watch brand Bremont.

“So much of our lives have revolved around wartime aviation and mechanical devices,” says Nick. “The Battle of Britain was such an iconic time in British history, and all of the airmen from both sides were superheroes of the day, as they still are in Giles’ and my households. It is the epic story of man and machine, the wonderful celebration of gallantry twinned with technological advance.”

To honor that history, Bremont has just come out with a limited edition Battle of Britain box set containing two wristwatches, each inspired by the iconic aircraft flown by the RAF in wartime, the Spitfire and the Hurricane.

The best part? The box set comes with an exclusive opportunity to go for a spin in a vintage Spitfire based in Duxford, U.K., thanks to the Aircraft Restoration Company, a Bremont partner.

The Bremont BOB Spitfire model is a 43 mm DLC-treated chronograph with a dial that evokes the design of the Smiths clocks found in WWII-era Spitfires, the high-performance fighter planes credited with giving the Brits a competitive edge in the battle. An image of the aircraft is stamped on the closed caseback.

The Bremont BOB Hurricane—named after the Hawker Hurricane, the single seat fighter aircraft that was slower than the Spitfire but proved to be formidable in defeating German bombers—comes in a 40 mm steel case on a vintage brown leather bund strap.

“The fact that we have come up with a beautifully engineered set of timepieces commemorating the battle, and with it comes the unique opportunity to experience the adrenaline and history of flying in a wartime Spitfire, is a totally unique offering in the marketplace,” Nick says.

The box set is available in a limited edition of 80, and retails for $18,995.