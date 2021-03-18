Bremont’s New Limited-Edition Watch Is a Wearable Tribute to the Jaguar E-Type’s 60th Anniversary

Few cars are as emblematic of their era as the Jaguar E-Type. Introduced in 1961 at the Geneva Motor Show, the curvy sports car has been considered an icon of the Swinging ’60s in all the years since. On the occasion of the model’s 60th anniversary this year, the British watchmaker Bremont has come out with a limited-edition wristwatch and rally timer box set that captures the elegance and vintage appeal of the E-Type, with a bonus automotive experience hosted by Jaguar Classic thrown in for good measure.

The 43 mm stainless steel watch comes in two color versions, each available in an edition of 60 pieces. Dubbed “Flat Out Grey” and “Drop Everything Green,” the colors appear on the bezel of each edition, as well as on matching leather straps.

The timepiece is rife with details that mirror the design of the E-Type, including a black dial that mimics the car’s instrument gauges, chamfered hour and minute hands that replicate the car’s tachometer needle, a winding crown engraved with the pattern of the Dunlop racing tires fitted to the 1960s E-type and an automatic winding rotor, visible through a sapphire crystal caseback, that recreates the look of an alloy-spoked E-type steering wheel in extreme miniature.

The set includes Bremont’s first-ever rally timer, which features a mechanical stopwatch with a tachymeter on the left, and a mechanical clock with sub-seconds on the right. Mounted on a handsome engine-turned backplate, the instrument can stand on a desktop or be fitted into a car.

Beyond these tangible elements, the Bremont Jaguar E-Type 60th anniversary box set comes with an extra benefit for the 120 customers lucky enough to acquire it: the opportunity to drive three iconic E-Types at Jaguar’s Fen End facility near Birmingham in the U.K.

The Bremont Jaguar E-Type 60th watches retail for $14,495. Wearing it while driving the legendary sports car that inspired it (famously described by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car ever made”)? Priceless!