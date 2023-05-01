Bremont Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Pilot’s Watch in Honor of King Charles’s Coronation

Bremont is celebrating the crowning of the new king with—what else—a regal timepiece.

The British watchmaker unveiled a limited-edition model on Friday that was designed in honor of Charles III’s upcoming coronation. The new MBII King Charles III Limited Edition is a royal riff on the MBII pilot’s watch that Bremont first introduced in 2009.

The commemorative piece features a 43 mm Trip-Tick case in sleek stainless steel and an elegant white dial with clean, contemporary numerals, black hour and minute hands, a purple seconds hand, and Super-LumiNova coated indexes. Other notable features include a day-date window at three o’clock and a bidirectional inner bezel that can be adjusted via the crown pusher at four o’clock.

The MBII is powered by the BE-36AE movement. This modified caliber sports 26 jewels, cranks out 28,800 beats per hour, and provides you with a 38-hour power reserve. The watch also offers increased shock resistance thanks to a modified automatic-winding bridge in the movement.

It’s the reverse side that sets this piece apart, though. The king’s coronation emblem has been emblazoned on the caseback to mark the historic May 6 event. Conceived by former Apple designer Jony Ive, this intricate insignia was reportedly inspired by Charles’ love of nature and will be used throughout the ceremony and other related events.

In addition to the wrist candy itself, collectors will receive an exclusive commemorative coin engraved with the coronation emblem. This special gift is inspired by the concept of a traditional military challenge coin and will be offered with any watch purchase throughout May while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time Bremont has designed for the blue bloods, of course. The brand has a long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Defense and strong ties to the Palace. “As a business we’ve been hugely honored to be the sole luxury watch manufacturer for His Majesty’s Armed Forces since 2019 and have received various royal commissions over the years,” Bremont cofounder Giles English said in a statement.

Indeed, Bremont has crafted watches for quite a few members of the royal family. Prince Philip, for instance, was gifted a bespoke Bremont pocket watch for the late Queen’s Jubilee in 2011. The brand was also previously commissioned by Jaguar to create custom car clocks for the Queen’s fleet.

Ready to don a Bremont like a Windsor? Limited to just 50, the MBII King Charles III Limited Edition will set you back $5,648 (£4,495). The watch has actually already sold out online, but you may still be able to grab one at a Bremont boutique.