Bremont’s Lightweight Titanium Pilot’s Watch Was Inspired by Fighter Jet Ejection Seats

Takes one to know one. When Nick and Giles English founded Bremont in 2002, aviation was always going to be the inspiration for the kind of watches they wanted to make. The British brothers had grown up flying planes with their dad and restoring vintage WWII-era birds. So it was a natural fit when the duo forged a partnership with aircraft ejection-seat specialists Martin Baker back in 2009. A fellow British firm, it’s renowned for creating equipment that saves pilots’ lives (to date, 7,650 to be exact) and has outfitted 80 aircraft types for 88 air forces globally. The companies have worked together ever since, with the Bremont MB collection among the most recognizable in the watchmaker’s lineup. Now, in an effort to create something lighter for aviators’ wrists they have dropped a handsome new Bremont MB, dubbed the Savanna, crafted in Grade 5 titanium.

The color scheme alone is appealing, taking cues from the grassy plains of Africa (hence the name), accenting everything from the case and the rubber strap to the metal dial and date disc. Even the indexes and hands come in sand-colored Grade X1 Super-LumiNova. But it also has upgraded features like an anti-reflective tactical protective case-surface treatment and a ruthenium-plated skeletonized rotor. Like its predecessors, it comes with the same knurled effect on the barrel and crowns, which was lifted from the designs of some of the ejection-seat components. Likewise, the yellow and black loop on the second hand is a reference to the seats’ pull handles.

It’s a wear-anywhere, withstand anything kind of watch. In fact, all MBs are subjected to live ejection launches, salt fog, and extreme temperature and altitude tests. The watches are actually worn by military squadrons, so they have to be up to snuff. And true to Bremont’s heritage all of the testing, plus the case finishing and manufacturing, was done in the U.K.

The 43 mm Bremont MB Savanna ($5,795) is equipped with 38 hours of power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. And while you likely won’t be ejecting yourself out of an airplane, you get the bragging rights that your watch is equipped to theoretically withstand that level of extreme force.