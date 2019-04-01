Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Bremont’s New Supermarine S500 Is the Most Waterproof Watch on the Market

A special feature ensures your watch will always be safe in the depths of the ocean—even if you aren't.

Bremont Supermarine S500 Courtesy of Bremont

Bremont is diving in deep with its new Supermarine S500 timepiece. The watch is the most durable dive watch on the market—resistant to water up to a depth of 500 meters (approximately 1,640 feet). Most true dive watches have a waterproof resistance of up to 300 meters (approximately 984 feet). The deepest any human has ever dived with scuba diving equipment is 1,090 feet, a Guinness World Record held by Egyptian scuba diver Ahmed Gabr. The furthest any free diver has made it is 831 feet, achieved by Austrian free diver Herbert Nitsch, who suffered multiple brain strokes due to compression sickness during the dive.

Related

The good news is, if you’re a hardcore adventurer bent on breaking those records you might consider taking the Bremont Supermarine S500 along for the ride. You need a timepiece—a.k.a. lifeline— that will endure the journey and perfectly time your ascent from the bottom of the sea since there is no guarantee you’ll survive those depths. The S500, however, will never be in jeopardy. The brilliant engineers at Bremont have built an inflatable strap for the new model. Just pull a cord when you feel your watch is in peril and the strap will inflate like a mini life vest around your wrist. Even if you’ve already perished, your loved ones will be able to locate you and save your valuable watch for future generations.

Bremont Supermarine S500 Instructions

Bremont Supermarine S500 Instructions  Courtesy of Bremont

The watch also comes in handy for beach vacations. You spent thousands on your timepiece, so even if you’re sporting the latest fully equipped dive watch, let’s face it…it would be nicer if it never got wet at all. Now you can take a dip in the ocean without worrying about your pricey timepiece—thanks to the inflatable strap you’re wrist will gently float above the waves, keeping your S500 pristine.

Bremont Supermarine S500

Bremont Supermarine S500 Life Vest  Courtesy of Bremont

There’s been little innovation in watchmaking this year and it’s left us with a sinking feeling, but thankfully Bremont came to the rescue. Each year they grace us with a stroke of brilliance, and while last year they took a hiatus from wowing us with their wrist wonders, previous masterpieces include the world’s first mechanical smart watch and another lifesaving timepiece that can detect sharks—just hold the watch up to the shark and the watch will tell you whether you’re in danger or not.

Don’t be foolish…order yours straight away! You can contact Ari.follop@bremont.com in the watchmaker’s April Fools’ department for inquiries.

 

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 68% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad