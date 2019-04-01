Bremont’s New Supermarine S500 Is the Most Waterproof Watch on the Market

Bremont is diving in deep with its new Supermarine S500 timepiece. The watch is the most durable dive watch on the market—resistant to water up to a depth of 500 meters (approximately 1,640 feet). Most true dive watches have a waterproof resistance of up to 300 meters (approximately 984 feet). The deepest any human has ever dived with scuba diving equipment is 1,090 feet, a Guinness World Record held by Egyptian scuba diver Ahmed Gabr. The furthest any free diver has made it is 831 feet, achieved by Austrian free diver Herbert Nitsch, who suffered multiple brain strokes due to compression sickness during the dive.

The good news is, if you’re a hardcore adventurer bent on breaking those records you might consider taking the Bremont Supermarine S500 along for the ride. You need a timepiece—a.k.a. lifeline— that will endure the journey and perfectly time your ascent from the bottom of the sea since there is no guarantee you’ll survive those depths. The S500, however, will never be in jeopardy. The brilliant engineers at Bremont have built an inflatable strap for the new model. Just pull a cord when you feel your watch is in peril and the strap will inflate like a mini life vest around your wrist. Even if you’ve already perished, your loved ones will be able to locate you and save your valuable watch for future generations.

The watch also comes in handy for beach vacations. You spent thousands on your timepiece, so even if you’re sporting the latest fully equipped dive watch, let’s face it…it would be nicer if it never got wet at all. Now you can take a dip in the ocean without worrying about your pricey timepiece—thanks to the inflatable strap you’re wrist will gently float above the waves, keeping your S500 pristine.

There’s been little innovation in watchmaking this year and it’s left us with a sinking feeling, but thankfully Bremont came to the rescue. Each year they grace us with a stroke of brilliance, and while last year they took a hiatus from wowing us with their wrist wonders, previous masterpieces include the world’s first mechanical smart watch and another lifesaving timepiece that can detect sharks—just hold the watch up to the shark and the watch will tell you whether you’re in danger or not.

Don’t be foolish…order yours straight away! You can contact Ari.follop@bremont.com in the watchmaker’s April Fools’ department for inquiries.