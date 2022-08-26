Bucherer Is Now Selling Its Pre-Owned Watches Through Sotheby’s Online Marketplace

Finding sought-after watches is about to get a lot easier.

On Thursday, Swiss jeweler and watchmaker Bucherer announced a new partnership with Sotheby’s to sell luxury pre-owned watches via the auction house’s online marketplace. Since launching its “Certified Pre-Owned” program in 2019, Bucherer has offered an assortment of timepieces from top names like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet. In a statement, the brand said it had “found a like-minded partner in Sotheby’s,” which stocks an assortment of over 10,000 collectibles from art to jewelry on its online marketplace.

The partnership aims to expand the auctioneer’s presence in the rapidly growing secondary market. You’ll now have access to hundreds of watches from horological heavyweights including Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Jaeger Le Coultre and Omega—all of them specially serviced by Bucherer’s watchmakers. Each piece has also been authenticated by its respective manufacturer and comes with a two-year warranty—a unique perk Sotheby’s claims no other auction house is currently offering.

“With the watches market stronger and more global than ever before, we are excited about this exclusive partnership with Bucherer,” says Josh Pullan, global head of Sotheby’s luxury division in a statement. Their collaboration, he notes, “marks another important milestone in the continued growth of our curated online marketplace, which continues to innovate since its launch nearly two years ago.”

WATCH

All the watches will come with a special certificate from Bucherer that guarantees your purchase is genuine and in perfect working condition. Additionally, the certificate will include the signature of the watchmaker who opened and inspected your watch before it reached you.

“By bringing our curated Certified Pre-Owned watches on Sotheby’s premier online marketplace and combining our respective expertise, together we are creating a unique opportunity for watch lovers worldwide to express their personality by purchasing iconic pre-owned watches online alongside a strong curation of other luxury-goods categories within fashion, jewelry and more,” says Patrick Graf, Chief Commercial Officer at Bucherer.