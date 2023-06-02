America’s Biggest Watch and Jewelry Store Is Reopening in Las Vegas This Month

Bucherer’s massive Las Vegas outpost will soon welcome visitors again—and it’s even bigger than it was when it closed in 2021.

After more than a year and a half of renovations and a complete redesign, the Swiss jeweler’s TimeDome store, located in The Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace, is reopening this month. The sprawling space now spans 18,848 square feet—1,000 square feet larger than it was before the renovation—making it even larger than the brand’s New York City flagship TimeMachine store by nearly 500 square feet.

The curved façade of the new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome store features 21 individual 22-foot-tall glass panels that invite you in. Each panel is made to transition from clear to opaque gold hues. Once inside, the two-story shop provides a light-filled atmosphere with a sweeping double staircase and the lamella-patterned domed ceiling that the store is named after.

TimeDome’s shop floor tiles also now features the pattern, accenting the curved double staircase with cast terrazzo treads suspended in the air. The jeweler worked closely with brand partners such as Rolex well to create a unique look within the shop, resulting in the use of Rolex’s signature green on one wall with special accents. In addition to a wide selection of Rolex watches, the revamped TimeDome boutique will offer coveted watches and jewelry from names like Carl F. Bucherer, Omega, Cartier, and Tag Heuer.

The updated Bucherer 1888 TimeDome storefront in Las Vegas. Martin King

The second floor of the boutique will house a dazzling collection of Bucherer Fine Jewelry, including one-of-a-kind masterpieces and contemporary jewels. TimeDome is also expanding its branded jewelry offerings, adding brands including Chanel and Messika to the lineup. To further celebrate the reopening, Bucherer is launching “Masterworks,” a curated selection of watches offered at select flagship stores, for the first time in America. The “multisensory curation” offers limited-edition and unique pieces from the likes of Girard Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin.

Swiss jeweler Bucherer purchased Tourneau in 2018 and has since been working to fuse their luxury concepts. “We are incredibly excited to finally introduce the Bucherer 1888 brand to Las Vegas,” says Guido Zumbühl, CEO of the Bucherer Group, in a statement. “With millions of potential customers visiting the city each year and residents who appreciate the art of fine watchmaking and exquisite jewelry, Bucherer thus takes an important next step in strategically broadening its presence in one of the most important global watch and jewelry markets.”

Tourneau’s CEO and President of Bucherer USA, Ira Melnitsky, added that “it is a huge honor to be re-opening the TimeDome, which has such a rich history and has been our flagship west coast store for decades. Seeing it completely redesigned under the Bucherer brand is a moment I have been waiting for and a highlight in my career.”