Bulgari and DJ Steve Aoki Teamed Up to Create a Club-Ready Watch that Glows in the Dark

Looks like Steve Aoki’s greatest dancefloor hit may turn out to be a timepiece. The famous DJ has partnered with Bulgari to create a luxury watch that promises to shine as bright as any neon light at the club.

The special-edition wrist candy is a riff on the trendsetting Bulgari Aluminium that came to prominence in the ‘90s. With a sleek, sporty aesthetic, the watch oozes cool. The same could be said of Aoki. The 49-year-old, who moonlights as a producer and fashion designer, dresses head to toe in streetwear, and this timepiece would easily fit with any one of his ensembles.

The watch sports a lightweight 40mm aluminum case with a rubber bezel for a little more comfort during gigs. The pièce de résistance is the full Super-LumiNova dial which is emblazoned with Aoki’s signature logo. The dial has a subtle white-gray hue during the day but comes alive at night to glow green in low-light conditions. The titanium caseback, meanwhile, sports another of Aoki’s logos and is coated in black DLC.

“Time is one of our most valuable currencies and that is why together we mindfully and meticulously designed a beautiful timepiece that upholds the strong standards of quality and craftsmanship that both Bulgari and I stand for,” Aoki said in a statement. “I’m beaming with pride and excitement to share this new timepiece with the world and cannot wait to share what else we have coming together”.

As for the inner workings, the watch features an ETA-based Bulgari B77 automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve that enables clubbers to dance until dawn. It’s also water-resistant to 100 meters and comes houses in a matching aluminum and rubber case.

Most importantly, it’s more conducive to nightlife than, say, a Submariner. Anyone who’s seen this yachting watch under strobe lights knows what we mean.

The Bulgari Aluminium Steve Aoki special edition is priced at $3,050, but the club cred it’ll give you may be priceless.

Check out more photos of the timepiece below: