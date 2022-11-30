Bulgari Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Version of Its Award-Winning Octo Finnisimo Watch

Since the debut of Bulgari’s first Octo Finissimo in 2014, the collection has taken the watch industry by storm. It has broken numerous world records, including thinnest automatic watch, thinnest tourbillon movement, thinnest tourbillon watch, thinnest minute-repeater watch, thinnest mechanical-chronograph movement, thinnest tourbillon-chronograph watch and thinnest perpetual-calendar watch. Through each impressive iteration, the core of the timepiece’s design—an angular case and an integrated bracelet—has remained and has become synonymous with the Bulgari name. Today, the brand builds on this lasting legacy in partnership with Phillips for a stunning limited-edition variation: the Octo Finissimo Special Edition Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo.

For the special-edition iteration, Bulgari uses the classic Octo architecture as the base. Here, you have the trademark sandblasted titanium case and integrated bracelet, and within you’ll find the self-winding caliber BVL 138 movement. While the case measures a modern 40 mm, the watch remains thin and highly wearable thanks to the extra-flat movement, measuring just 2.23 mm thick. This foundation creates the perfect backdrop for the timepiece’s unique dial design.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Special Edition Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo Bulgari

For said dial, the teams at Bulgari and Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo worked closely to create an aesthetic that maintained the distinct minimalism of the Octo line while offering something new. Most notably, you’ll see the absence of the small-seconds counter at seven o’clock, marking a first for the collection.

“This watch was born out of the meeting of true watchmaking enthusiasts,” Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, product creation executive director at Bulgari, said. “While the design of the Octo represents an iconic signature, the creative process initiated with Aurel Bacs and Alexandre Ghotbi has undoubtedly increased our passion and inspiration tenfold. This watch symbolizes the link between Phillips, the world of collectors’ watches and the design codes of Bulgari, which are resolutely turned toward innovation and the future. We shared an exciting stylistic adventure, which I experienced with great enthusiasm and pleasure.”

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Special Edition Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo is a limited edition of just 50 pieces. If you want to claim one for yourself, the model is priced at about $17,000 and is available for purchase through Phillips.